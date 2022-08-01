After searching all winter for a new swing path only to have his season interrupted by injury, Kevin Newman is now hitting the ball better than anyone on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Newman slashed .315/.359/452 with eight doubles and one triple in 18 games in July, including an 11-for-33 stretch in the seven games after the All-Star break.
“It’s nice to hit the ball hard out there and get some hits,” Newman said. “I’m just trying to ride that out as long as I can, keep making solid contact and trying to swing at pitches in the zone, good pitches to hit. Hopefully, I’ll keep it up.”
That’s the kind of groove that would keep most players in the starting lineup. Newman, however, knows that his success at the plate combined with his play in the field could get him traded to a contender.
After being drafted in the first round (No. 19 overall) by the Pirates out of the University of Arizona in 2015 and spending five seasons in the majors, Newman is hoping that he’s still on their roster when the MLB trade deadline passes at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“Yeah, I love it here. I love the people here, this city and everything,” said Newman, who turns 29 on Thursday. “That’s obviously a tricky question because it’s out of my hands completely. Whatever happens we’ll deal with, but I love the guys here. I love the front office and staff, so we’ll see how it goes.”
After batting .308 as a rookie in 2019, Newman posted batting averages of .224 and .226 the next two seasons.
Upon being challenged by the Pirates’ baseball operations staff to improve his defense, Newman was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season.
The Pirates avoided arbitration by signing Newman to a one-year, $1.95 contract but challenged him again, this time to improve at the plate. He spent the offseason refining his swing, and slashed .250/.308/.375 with four doubles, a triple and eight RBIs through the first 14 games.
But Newman went on the injured list on April 27 with a left groin strain, then injured his hamstring during his rehabilitation.
The injuries kept him on the IL until July 8. While Newman was out, the Pirates inserted top prospect Oneil Cruz as the starting shortstop. Since returning, Newman has switched to playing mostly second base.
Newman has solidified the leadoff spot in the lineup and was 9 for 18 with three doubles and a triple in the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
He had three multi-hit games, going 3 for 5 with a double in Sunday’s 8-2 loss.
“Since he’s come back, he’s swung the bat probably better than anybody on our club,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.
“It’s nice to see some confidence there. It’s nice to see that the things that he worked on prior to getting hurt are sustained. I think he’s staying aggressive. Right before he went on the IL he was in a pretty good spot, and then he’s come off and continued to take really good, hard, aggressive swings.”