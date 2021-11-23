The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Tuesday that former Pirates great Bill Virdon has died. Virdon was 90.
Virdon recorded a total of 1,596 hits, 237 doubles, 91 home runs and 502 RBIs in 1,583 games with the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955-68.
“Bill Virdon was a man who took such great pride in being a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates family,” Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement. “Every fan who followed our 1960 team will always remember the instrumental role that he played to bring a third World Series championship to the city.
“We are also eternally grateful for everything that Bill did representing the Pirates following his playing days not only as a successful manager, but also in helping a countless number of our young players that he so proudly instructed and mentored as a coach and one of our long-time Spring Training guest instructors,” added Nutting. “We send our thoughts and prayers to Bill’s wife of 70 years, Shirley, his children Debbie Virdon Lutes, Linda Virdon Holmes and Lisa Virdon Brown, along with his seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.”