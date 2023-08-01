PHILIPSBURG — The Spike Island Pirates were upended by Blanchard in the first game of the Centre County Baseball League Finals on Tuesday 10-2.
The Bees pounded out 13 hits, including two doubles, a triple and a homer.
Blanchard starter Bryce Hanley went the distance, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks.
Hanley also hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to break the game open.
Toner Corl added three hits for the Bees.
Zack Tiracorda took the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits in six innings of work.
Derek Fravel had three hits, including a solo homer, and knocked in both runs for the Pirates.
Nathan Gustkey had two hits.
The two teams play again in Blanchard on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Blanchard—10
T. Corl ss 4131, Helms ss 1011, A. Corl c 4021, Sweitzer c 1000, Broderick cf 3110, Hanna 2b 4111, Stover 3b 4110, Falls 1b 2000, Butler 1b 2000, McCloskey lf 3220, Fravel lf 0100, Miller rf 3200, Hanley p 4123. Totals: 35-10-13-7.
Spike Island—2
Kephart ss 3000, A. Myers c 3010, Gustkey dh 3120, Jones p 0000, J. Whitehead rf 3000, Fravel 3b 3132, Capparelle 2b 2000, R. Whitehead 1b 3010, Slogosky cf-lf 3000, Tiracorda p-cf 3000, McDonald 2b 2000. Totals: 28-2-7-2.
Score by Innings
Blanchard 000 023 5—10 13 1
Spike Island 010 001 0— 2 7 2
Errors—Stover. Capparelle, McDonald. 2B—T. Corl, A. Corl. 3B—Broderick. HR—Hanley. Fravel. HBP—Broderick, McCloskey. SB—Fravel. CS—R. Whitehead.
Pitching
Blanchard: Hanley—7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg: Tiracorda—6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Jones—1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Hanley. LP—Tiracorda.