HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team fell to visiting Williamsburg 74-38 on Friday.
Chase Shoemaker led the Knights with 12 points. Sam Howard added 11.
Mo Valley dipped to 4-17 overall, 3-12 in the Inter County Conference and 1-7 in the Moshannon Valley League.
The Black Knights finish their season Monday, hosting Mount Union.
Williamsburg—74
Kagarise 6 2-2 15, James 0 0-0 0, Palmer 13 1-4 29, Brantner 2 1-3 5, Brumbaugh 0 0-0 0, Zehner 0 0-0 0, Gorsuch 3 4-4 10, Royer 2 4-4 10, Woodruff 2 0-0 4, Ravella 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 12-17 74.
Moshannon Valley—38
Kitko 3 1-1 8, Hansel 2 0-0 5, Webb 0 2-2 2, Howard 5 0-0 11, Shoemaker 6 0-0 12, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Merrick 0 0-0 0, Buck 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-3 38.
Three-pointers: Palmer 2, Royer, Kagarise; Kitko, Hansel, Howard.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 24 15 15 20—74
Mo Valley 9 14 9 6—38