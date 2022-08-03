PITTSBURGH — The Pirates’ much-anticipated roster makeover has started, as they’ve designated Yoshi Tsutsugo for assignment, sources told the Post-Gazette on Wednesday morning. Tucupita Marcano is expected to take his place.
Signed to a $4 million contract this offseason, Tsutsugo has struggled mightily in 2022, hitting .171 in 50 games with a .249 on-base percentage while slugging just .229. He began the season as the Pirates’ starting first baseman but has since ceded his spot to Michael Chavis.
Tsutsugo dealt with a back injury that kept him out of MLB games for about six weeks and hampered his swing at the start of the year. However, since returning, Tsutsugo hasn’t been much better.
He has hit just .158 with one extra-base hit and 19 strikeouts (compared to just one walk) in his last 15 games, struggling to catch up with velocity and, well, do much of anything.
With Tsutsugo out of the mix — he could potentially still wind up with Triple-A Indianapolis — it’ll be interesting to see what the Pirates do at first base.
Chavis, sure, but who backs him up? There’s not a lot.
Bligh Madris has worked some over there. Josh VanMeter — another many Pirates fans would like to see DFA’d — has backed up Chavis, as well. Mason Martin, at one point the Pirates’ top prospect in Triple-A, has endured a really rough year.
Whatever the case, DFA’ing Tsutsugo is the first in what should be a bunch of shuffling this week coming out of the trade deadline. As for Marcano, he’s been arguably the Indians’ best hitter since the Pirates optioned him on July 5.
Marcano has hit .362 in 14 games since that time, which is fourth-best in Triple-A.
He also has six extra-base hits while posting an OPS of .933. Marcano is capable of playing second base or the outfield, though the former is more available at the moment