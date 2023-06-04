PITTSBURGH — The always-honest Chase De Jong was precisely that when describing a troublesome start to the season that now has wound its way back to Pittsburgh.
Prior to Sunday morning’s series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, De Jong was recalled from Triple-A while Yerry De Los Santos was optioned back to Indianapolis following his MLB season debut. De Jong had spent the last month with the Indians after being designated for assignment on May 9 following a two-inning, five-run relief appearance against the Toronto Blue Jays that left quite the sour taste in his mouth.
“It was terrible, it is exactly what it looked like,” De Jong told the Post-Gazette. “I was giving up hard contact. That’s got to be my worst outing with the Pirates. It was embarrassing.”
An early-season injury had already come into play for De Jong, too. Following three April appearances in which De Jong produced an 8.53 ERA, the 29-year-old right-hander landed on the 15-day injured list with a lumbar spine muscle strain. He felt some back spasms mid-outing on April 12 against the Houston Astros, which would be his last appearance for nearly a month.
De Jong said the injury interrupted aspects of his daily life such as travel and sleep. It was difficult for him to trust his back throughout the ensuing rehab process, too, which came to a close in time for the Pirates’ early-May series against the Blue Jays.
But when De Jong returned to the big leagues, it was made known to him that his fastball command had greatly diminished. He made it through his first appearance off the IL having not given up any runs despite walking two batters. De Jong wouldn’t be so lucky with his fastball the second time around against a dangerous Toronto lineup.
“Now, it’s all I’m thinking about and then as soon as I throw one that’s bad, you’re just thinking, ‘oh, gosh, here we go again,’” De Jong said of his fastball. “It was just a snowball effect.”
Having posted a 10.61 ERA with five strikeouts in as many games, De Jong cleared waivers while outfielder Josh Palacios was called up to the Pirates. In Indianapolis, De Jong understood that working on his fastball command would be critical. It may seem a simple task, but given the high volume of sliders De Jong throws (over 36% of the time, his most used pitch), remedying the fastball would be a bit easier said than done.
“Looking at the numbers last year, we figured out that my slider was one of the top performing pitches in the major leagues last year. I believe we probably overexposed it a little too much,” De Jong said. “In the intent of doing that, my fastball command suffered, so when I did need to rely on that, the command aspect wasn’t there. When that’s not there, by no means am I the hardest thrower in the big leagues, but if they don’t even have to respect my fastball at 93, 94, then they can sit on my other three pitches, which range from 75 to 85.
“It just makes me a much more predictable, much easier, more comfortable at-bat.”
When De Jong spoke with the Post-Gazette on May 31, he had noticed his fastball command had improved in his previous week and a half with the Indians. The on-field results backed up the optimism in his four-seamer, as he improved his season-long ERA in Indianapolis to 1.74 in the process. De Jong is fresh off his best outing of the season, too, having recorded three strikeouts in two scoreless innings against the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday.
De Jong commended Indianapolis pitching coach Dan Meyer for his assistance through the process, noting that the two had been excellent in communicating with one another on how to address areas of his game that needed refinement. Not to mention, De Jong said his body feels great now, which certainly wasn’t the case back in April.
When healthy and on top of his game, De Jong has demonstrated the ability to be a valuable arm in any bullpen, like last season. It was just a year ago that he pitched in a career-high 42 games and covered 71 2/3 innings while producing a stellar 2.64 ERA, a campaign De Jong pointed to as evidence he could return to form quite soon.
“We all saw the body of work that I got to put together last year, and I think I’ve turned the corner,” De Jong said. “I’m very close to being the pitcher that I’m capable of being again.”
Given the franchise’s latest transaction, the Pirates seem to think so, too.