Before the Indianapolis Indians game Saturday, catcher Michael Perez was casually looking for something to eat in the clubhouse kitchen.
Suddenly, Miguel Perez, the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate, rushed up to him, urgency in his voice, and canceled Michael’s pregame repast.
“He tells me, ‘You gotta go. You gotta go,’ “ Michael Perez said. “The Uber’s outside.”
“Go where?”
“You’re going to the big leagues. Let’s go. Pack.”
The Pirates needed him, and there was no time even to go home and pack a change of clothes.
Catcher Roberto Perez went on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday and the Pirates needed a backup — at least.
Perez left the clubhouse with nothing but his baseball gear, a cell phone, wallet and the clothes on his back.
The Pirates took care of Perez’s clothes dilemma. They sent someone to buy him new ones.
“It was crazy,” he said.
When he arrived in Cincinnati after the 112-mile Uber ride, he was available but didn’t play in the second game of the Pirates-Reds day-night doubleheader. He said he knows enough to be ready in any circumstance.
“You never know,” he said.
Back in the big leagues for the first time since appearing in 70 games last season, he’s been the Pirates’ starting catcher over the past three days, including Tuesday night at PNC Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
And he’s made the most of his opportunities, hitting home runs Sunday in Cincinnati and Monday in the Pirates’ 5-1 victory against the Dodgers.
“I just take advantage of the opportunity they gave me,” said Perez, who is not related to Miguel or Roberto. “I’ve been making good decisions lately. Hopefully, that keeps going.”
In Monday’s game, Perez backstopped Jose Quintana, who became the first Pirates starting pitcher to record a victory this season.
“He caught a really good game. We were on the same page right away,” Quintana said. “It was good to get the opportunity during spring training. I never played with him in the game, but he caught my bullpens and live BPs. That was easy to be on the same page. He did an awesome job.”
Shelton said he received good reports from his people in Indianapolis, where Perez had five hits in 17 at-bats in eight games — a small sample size after he hit .143 with seven home runs last season.
“We challenged him on some things when we sent him out of camp,” manager Derek Shelton said. “Not only did we send him out of camp, but we took him off the roster. From all indications, from the conversations we had with Miguel Perez, he has taken those and run with them.
“He’s done a nice job (with the Pirates). Not only that, he’s caught very well in the first two games. Just really consistent at-bats.”
“When Mikey got sent down, the major league staff had some ways forward for him and he embraced that,” said John Baker, the Pirates’ director of coaching and player development. “So, it was no surprise to me when I flipped the game on (Sunday) and watched him have a nine-pitch at-bat and hit a homer and just slide right back into the lineup like he did. Exciting stuff.”