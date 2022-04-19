Justin Meccage currently has a diverse bullpen on his hands.
The Pirates broke spring training this season planning on using a myriad of former starting pitchers in long-relief roles, and they’ve followed through with that plan.
Right now, of the Pirates’ nine relievers, four of them — Roansy Contreras, Wil Crowe, Dillon Peters and Miguel Yajure — are former starters, now deployed to cover two, three or four innings in the middle of games.
It’s a somewhat jarring thing to watch. Crowe started the most games for the Pirates last season, Contreras is the team’s No. 5-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline, and Yajure carried plenty of hype as a prospect when he debuted last season. But here they are, trotting out of the pen to bridge the gap between the actual starting pitcher and the five relievers typically left to cover the late innings.
Meccage, the Pirates’ bullpen coach, is not necessarily the one man in charge of devising the plan for pitcher usage, but he is involved. Certainly, he’s a primary face for development among the relievers and making sure they’re ready whenever they’re called upon.
“Before the game, we spend a lot of time on matchups and where the starter could get to, where we want to make a move or a change and what that change might look like,” Meccage said. “... We spend anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes on the game, trying to map it out as best as possible, and it’s all designed around those two things: Putting guys in the best position to have success and how can we help our team win?”
Two of those players in hybrid roles, in particular, have taken off.
The headliner is Contreras. He shot up prospect rankings last season, flashing dominant stuff at Class AA Altoona. He wasn’t supposed to make the opening day roster, let alone come out of the bullpen, but a late injury to right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. left a spot open, and Contreras was the only healthy arm on the 40-man roster at the time.
So Contreras got the call up and slid into the hybrid role himself. He dropped jaws last week, dealing three scoreless innings with five strikeouts against the Washington Nationals.
“Obviously he’s got a really good skillset, but I think probably the thing that jumps out most about him is just how composed and not scared he is,” Meccage said. “... At times you think he might lose it or there might be a little bit of a struggle, and he gets right back in there. I think [against the Nationals] he was 22% on first-pitch strikes, but the next stat you look at is being ahead in the count, and he was like 68%. So that means he got behind early and then he got back in the mix. That tells you a lot about his mindset, and that’s probably the thing that separates him.”
Then there’s Crowe. So far, through 9 2/3 innings of work, he has not allowed a run. His most impressive feat also came against the Nationals, securing a nine-out, three-inning save for the first of his career.
Crowe’s stuff has hit another level out of the bullpen. He has the ability to let it loose, not worrying about leaving gas in the tank to last longer into games, and his velocity has raised as a result.
Plus, Meccage explained, sometimes starting games can be counterintuitive to uber-competitive players’ mindsets. If what makes that player talented is their ability to attack hitters with their best stuff, but a pregame scouting report gets too expansive, sometimes that can make the pitcher think too hard and lose what made them good in the first place.
In any case, Crowe has taken to his new role.
“He’s a very good competitor, so that’s kind of his identity is he just wants to go get after it,” Meccage said. “When selling the bullpen role, the hybrid-type role that he’s in, it’s like you get more opportunities to do that, so I think he’s grabbed hold of that, rather than having to wait 4, 5 or 6 days sometimes.”
When those hybrid pitchers sit down, the Pirates have impressive back-end options, too. Namely, right-hander David Bednar developed into a dominant eighth-or-ninth-inning option last season. If anything, he’s better now.
Part of that has come with the development of his curveball as a dominant pitch. It used to be that Bednar’s splitter was his best weapon. This offseason, though, the Pirates and Bednar decided that the splitter could use some extra work. It’s not that it had become a bad pitch, but it is an extra option, one that could make Bednar a three-pitch reliever and even more polished than before.
“I think it’s more just mixing it in,” Bednar said. “Finding opportunities to throw it so it’s not just fastball, curveball. Even when it is, I still have the confidence to throw any pitch in any count. I think it’s just the more opportunity I have to throw it in a game, game situations, the more that confidence can build.”
The larger picture is a bullpen that is strangely built and tough to plan for at times, and that’s exactly the goal.
As Meccage put it, the Pirates are trying to help their players succeed and, in turn, win games. It remains to be seen how successful they can be at that second objective. As for the first, Contreras, Crowe, Bednar and the rest are showing they can thrive in a dynamic environment.