Just as Pirates fans had to wait a couple series in 2023 for opening day at PNC Park, they’ll have to do so again next year.
The Pirates’ 2024 season will begin on the road, starting March 28 against the Marlins in Miami. It’ll mark just the second time the Pirates have ever faced the Marlins on opening day, last doing so on April 1, 1996.
After three more away games against the Nationals, the Pirates will return for their home opener Friday, April 5 against the Orioles.
As part of new scheduling that features more interleague play, there are a few notable infrequent visitors to Pittsburgh next season. The Red Sox come to town April 19-21, as do Mike Trout and the Angels on May 6-8. The Royals will venture to PNC Park on Sept. 13-15 to cap off what will be a 10-game homestand, starting on Sept. 5.
The Pirates also have a few marquee road trips, including closing out the season with the Yankees on Sept. 27-29. In total, the Pirates will play 15 games against AL East foes, as well as 16 against the AL Central and 15 more against AL West opponents.
As for divisional opponents, the Pirates will have to wait until April 22 when the Brewers come to town for a four-game set.
Their second series against an NL Central team won’t be until May 10 for a three-game set with the Cubs in Pittsburgh. The Pirates will then return the favor and travel to Chicago a week later.