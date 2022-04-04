When fans enter PNC Park for the first time in 2022 next week, they’ll notice several changes to the 21-year-old ballpark’s look.
The Pirates announced several renovations to the facility Monday, all aimed at boosting the number of gathering areas where fans can take in the action while away from their seats.
“PNC”Replacing the former game day security building, the creation of a new gathering space above the center field bullpens will include two rows of drink rails, comfortable seating, televisions and more.(Courtesy of Pittsburgh Pirates)
In left center field, the former game day security building has been removed. In its place, the club has installed drink rails, seating and televisions so that fans can linger in the area above the bullpens.
A similar setup has been installed in dead center field. Where walls used to obstruct fans’ views, they’ll now be able to post up at tables and high-top surfaces that give the area — dubbed “The Landing” — the feel of a sports bar.
“PNC”Located just above the Center Field fence line, The Landing offers an outlook over the field as well as views back to the Roberto Clemente Bridge and the downtown cityscape. The new gathering space will feature drink rails, tables and high-top seating.(Courtesy of Pittsburgh Pirates)
Other upgrades have been made to the left field patio, picnic area beyond center field and children’s play area beyond right field.
An additional play area has been added in right center, as well, and the team also plans new food concepts on the riverwalk and under the left field bleachers.
The changes were made in coordination with ballpark designer Janet Marie Smith, who’s worked on similar projects at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Fenway Park in Boston and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
“PNC”The kids’ play area in right field is now expanded to flow along the Riverwalk into the center field area.
The expansion features life-sized bobbleheads, a Lucky Climber shaped like a pirate ship as well as an accessible play bridge inspired by the nearby Roberto Clemente Bridge.(Courtesy of Pittsburgh Pirates)
“As we work hard to build our team on the field, we are also focused on the continued evolution of the experience at PNC Park,” owner Bob Nutting said of the chances in a statement. “We need to ensure that PNC Park is a welcoming and fun place for every fan, build off what is best about PNC Park and improve the game day experience to meet the changing needs of our fans.
“The evolution will also include new displays that showcase and share with our fans the incredibly rich and inspiring history of the Pirates and baseball in Pittsburgh.”