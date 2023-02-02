The Pirates on Thursday announced 17 additional non-roster invitees to spring training, including their top five prospects and nine of Pittsburgh’s top 30 per MLB Pipeline. That brings the number of players who will be in camp to 65.
Those players — mostly young — will join the following group, which already signed minor league contracts carrying invitations to big league spring training: catcher Tyler Heineman; right-handed pitchers Tyler Chatwood and Nathan Webb; left-handed pitchers Daniel Zamora, Rob Zastryzny and Angel Perdomo.
Miguel Andujar, who was designated for assignment but eventually outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis, will also be in major league camp.
The first workout for pitchers and catchers is Feb. 15, followed by the first full squad workout on Feb. 20. Here’s a little on each of the 17 announced Thursday.
Andres Alvarez, INF: Hit 20 homers and had 20 steals this past season, making him the first player in Double-A Altoona history to do that.
Carter Bins, C: Posted a .994 fielding percentage in 71 games between Triple-A Indianapolis and Altoona but hit just .196 across the two levels.
Cody Bolton, RHP: Named Indy’s pitcher of the year after producing a 3.09 ERA and striking out 82 in 75 2/3 innings, bouncing between starting and relief roles.
Henry Davis, C: Considered Pittsburgh’s top prospect and the 19th-best in the sport by MLB Pipeline. Ranked 10th in the Arizona Fall League with a .435 on-base percentage.
Jason Delay, C: Led the Pirates in appearances (57) and starts (49) behind the plate in 2022, his first season in the big leagues.
Nick Gonzales, INF: Reached base in 26 of his final 28 games after returning from injury with Double-A Altoona, hitting .286 with 12 doubles, three home runs, 18 RBIs and 18 walks.
Matt Gorski, 1B/OF: Named Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year after hitting 24 home runs in 81 games across four levels. Enjoyed an electric May before incurring hamstring issues.
Wei-Chieh Huang, RHP: Selected in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft from the Giants. Had a 3.99 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 27 appearances (16 starts) while topping out at Triple-A last year.
Termarr Johnson, INF: Considered top second baseman prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline. Pirates’ first-round pick this past summer. Hit .222 with a .731 OPS in 23 games this past season.
Jared Jones, RHP: Led Pirates farmhands in strikeouts with 142, most for a Pittsburgh minor leaguer since Luis Escobar had 168 in 2017. Top-10 finisher in pretty much every pitching category in the South Atlantic League (High-A).
Drew Maggi, INF: Played 94 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Indy last summer. Successful on 71% of steal attempts while swiping at least 20 bags five times in his career.
Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP: One of eight Pirates minor leaguers to log 100 or more innings, finishing with 105. Allowed two earned runs or fewer in 18 of his 27 outings but had a 4.78 ERA.
Kyle Nicolas, RHP: Finished fourth among Pirates minor leaguers in ERA (3.97) among those with at least 90 innings pitches and 12th in strikeouts with 101.
Malcolm Nunez, INF: Hit .262 with 16 doubles, 23 home runs, 88 RBIs and an .833 OPS in 119 games between St. Louis and Pittsburgh, finishing the year with Triple-A Indy.
Chris Owings, INF: Has played 712 MLB games with Arizona, Kansas City, Boston, Colorado and Baltimore. Member of the Orioles’ opening day roster in 2022 after attending camp as a non-roster invitee.
Quinn Priester, RHP: Organization’s Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year. Led Pirates minor leaguers with a 3.29 ERA while making a combined 19 starts.
Lolo Sanchez, OF: Has 30-plus steals in three of his last four minor league seasons. One of just eight players in MiLB to hit 17 homers and steal 30 bases in 2021 but endured a down year in 2022.
Another Crosby
The Pirates recently hired Blake Crosby as a special assignment scout, an interesting move that continues their Toronto-to-Pittsburgh pipeline.
Crosby spent the previous 13 years with Blue Jays and served as their national supervisor from January 2018-December 2022. Before that he was a regional and area supervisor dating back to January 2010.
Blake is the younger brother of former MLB player Bobby Crosby, who won 2004 AL Rookie of the Year and also suited up for the Pirates. Their father, Ed, was also a former player who transitioned into scouting and signed Jason Giambi.
Crosby actually played one year of baseball under Vance Law, World Series and Cy Young winner Vernon’s son, at BYU before transferring to Sacramento State.
The Athletics drafted Crosby in the 42nd round in 2009, but he clearly found the scouting side more palatable.
The Toronto ties to the Pirates run fairly deep with general manager Ben Cherington, manager Derek Shelton and assistant GM Steve Sanders spending time there before coming to Pittsburgh.