David Bednar has had a lot of down time on his hands over the past couple of weeks.
The right-handed All-Star reliever was placed on the injured list back on Aug. 3, retroactive to the last day of July, with lower back tightness. Rather frustratingly for Bednar, the rehabilitation process from that injury has come slowly. That’s really all that can be done with back issues. Work too quickly, and the risk of re-aggravation grows.
On Saturday, Bednar played catch for the first time since his placement on the IL, so progress may pick up in the near future. That doesn’t change the fact that Bednar has been home for much of the past couple weeks, working during the day, sure, but ultimately watching his team from afar while they’re on the road.
That included last week’s west coast kick, when the Pirates played the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.
“That was a long road trip,” Bednar laughed. “It definitely made sense. I was able to make some strides [not going] on those long flights. Selfishly, I wanted to go and be with the boys. I was going to see my brother in Arizona because he’s rehabbing there. I was frustrated at first, but I made some big strides that week, so it was worth it.”
Bednar later joked that, just like Pittsburgh fans on the east coast, he was fighting off sleep trying to stay up to watch the games. The Moon native also had time to put together some Steelers opinions during the preseason — he’s come to terms with Mitch Trubisky starting in Week 1, for the record.
But it was a lot of early mornings, working on plyometrics and flexibility training at PNC Park while the team was on the road. That work has continued now that the Pirates are home.
“It’s especially just like, man, I’d like to be out there with the boys,” Bednar said. “Honestly, just staying engaged and pulling for them like I always am. Being around the guys is great. It’s frustrating, being on the IL is frustrating, but the only thing you can do is be a good teammate and keep pulling for your guys.”
In other words, Bednar has had to remain patient as progress has come slowly. The same is true for the Pirates, who could certainly use Bednar’s arm in the late innings.
His 46 2/3 innings of work were among the most thrown by any reliever in MLB when he was injured. Since he’s been out, the Pirates have had to rely on a mix of Wil Crowe, Colin Holderman and Yerry De Los Santos in late innings, though De Los Santos is now on the injured list, too.
So whenever Bednar returns with his 2.70 ERA, it will be a big boost. There’s just no way to rush back. For those curious about a timeline, general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday on his radio show that the Pirates plan on taking their time with Bednar’s return. Bednar himself says he hasn’t pushed to ask about a potential rehab assignment or anything beyond the day-to-day plan.
“We’re going to cross that bridge when we get there,” Bednar said. “I’ve learned not to press too hard. We’ve got some time, and I don’t want to annoy them.
“It’s a layered progression, for sure. I trust them, and we have a loose plan where we’re able to [audible] to certain things. I’m looking forward to just getting back as soon as I possibly can. I’m starting to go crazy.”
Around the horn
* Left-hander Cam Vieaux had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis before Sunday’s game. Most will remember Vieaux for his brutal last appearance in the majors back in July, when he threw 56 pitches in one inning, allowing eight runs on six hits and three walks against the Milwaukee Brewers. Since then, though, Vieaux has pitched reasonably well in Triple-A, with a season-long 3.00 ERA over 42 innings.
* As a corresponding move, the Pirates optioned right-hander Yohan Ramirez. He pitched a pair of scoreless innings for the Pirates on Saturday and would have been unavailable Sunday no matter what.
With right-hander Mitch Keller moved back to Tuesday and Zach Thompson starting, the Pirates felt they needed another fresh arm in the bullpen, so Ramirez was optioned to make room for Vieaux.
* Additionally, the Pirates designated catcher Jose Godoy for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for Vieaux.
* Cherington added on his radio show that he is optimistic that third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes will return Tuesday, sitting on the IL for the minimum amount of time.
That’s consistent with what manager Derek Shelton said before Saturday’s game. Hayes went through his first full workout Saturday.