The Pirates picked up three players, including a pair of intriguing pitchers, while losing two during the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft on Wednesday.
Although the ongoing lockout canceled the major league portion of the Rule 5, the minors pressed on as normal — where any player not protected on the 38-man Class AAA roster can be selected.
The two players the Pirates lost were pitcher Steven Jennings (taken in the first round, 20th overall by the Yankees) and outfielder Jonah Davis (third round, Cardinals).
Jennings, 23, was a second-round pick in the regular draft back in 2017 and went 9-1 this past season with a 4.99 ERA in 29 games (74 innings). Pitching across three levels, Jennings had 59 strikeouts and 21 walks but a .275 batting average against.
The Pirates replaced him with a similar pitcher — though left-handed — in Zach Matson, whom they selected second overall from the Rockies.
Matson, 26, had a 5.73 ERA but 57 strikeouts and 33 walks across 35 appearances (33 innings) this past season. A 24th-round pick of the Orioles in 2016, Matson reportedly has an average fastball, decent control and a really good curveball.
In the second round, the Pirates added right-handed pitcher Nic Laio, plucking him from the Rangers. Laio, 24, was a 20th-rounder back in 2018 and reached High-A in 2021, though he had a 7.80 ERA there.
A reliever, Laio overall had a 5.43 ERA in 56 1/3 innings, striking out 79 and walking just 16, though he did give up 14 home runs.
The Pirates took Jacob Gonzalez from the Giants with the first pick of the third round. You’ve probably heard of his dad, Luis, and Jacob hit .253 this past season with eight home runs and 45 RBIs.
The younger Gonzalez, a second-round pick in 2017, crushed rookie ball pitching in the Arizona Complex League but struggled in High-A.
The Cardinals poached outfielder Jonah Davis, a 15th-round pick of the Pirates in 2018, with the sixth pick of the third round. Davis, 24, had 15 home runs and 38 RBIs (but hit just .205) across Class AA and High-A in 2021.