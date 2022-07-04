The Pirates announced Sunday afternoon that they’d made a trade with the New York Yankees involving a pitcher.
This time around, it was the Pirates acquiring an arm in left-hander Manny Bañuelos in exchange for cash considerations.
Bañuelos, 31, has taken a strange, sometimes brutal journey through professional baseball. He was signed by the Yankees out of Mexico way back in 2008 and was highly-ranked prospect at the time, actually playing in the 2009 Futures Game.
Bañuelos stuck in the organization through the 2014 season but only ever reached Class AAA. He was then dealt to the Atlanta Braves that offseason, then bounced around, playing in the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox minor leagues before finally making his way back to the Yankees this season.
And it was this season when Bañuelos finally found some success. He pitched to a 2.35 ERA in Class AAA this season, covering 30 2/3 innings over seven appearances, five of them as a starter. He was promoted to the majors in late May and saw action in four games over the last month or so, allowing two earned runs in 8 1/3 innings, striking out eight opponents in that span.
The Yankees designated Bañuelos for assignment to clear space for a starting pitcher, allowing the Pirates to pounce on the opportunity to bring him in.
“He’s made some real gains we saw since last year, and then this year with the Yankees organization there’s some things he’s doing with his pitching that we really like,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on his weekly radio show with 93.7 The Fan. “There’s pitches that we like, so we’re looking forward to bringing him in and working with him. Talented left-handed pitcher who’s had success in AAA and the major leagues and capable of starting and pitching multiple innings. So we’re bringing him in to our mix and get to know him.”
Bañuelos has been added to the 40-man roster but is not yet on the active roster.
Further roster moves
Bañuelos wasn’t the only roster addition. The Pirates made several moves to shuffle around their pitching staff.
Primarily, as was already expected, they activated right-hander Zach Thompson from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. To make room, the Pirates optioned right-hander Bryse Wilson back down to Class AAA Indianapolis, although Cherington added that move doesn’t preclude Wilson from perhaps coming up again later in the week, when the Pirates play a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.
Additionally, the Pirates activated right-hander Duane Underwood Jr., from the COVID-IL. Underwood had a 4.24 ERA this season before getting put on the shelf June 13. Unfortunately, right-hander Yerry De Los Santos was the corresponding move, as he landed on the COVID-IL himself Sunday, putting his impressive rookie campaign on hold.
Health on the way
Cherington also announced that the Pirates expect outfielder Ben Gamel and first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo to return from the IL this week when the Yankees come to town. Neither player saw action at all in the month of June, with Tsutsugo suffering a lumbar muscle strain in late May and Gamel a left hamstring strain a few days later.
Obviously, Gamel’s presence may unseat one of the Pirates’ young outfielders from some playing time, though that may be understandable since Gamel was hitting .257 with a .736 OPS in 45 games to start the year. Tsutsugo, on the other hand, could give the Pirates a platoon option at first with Michael Chavis, since Chavis has been hitting well against lefties this season and Tsutsugo, hoping to regain his form from last year, might represent more of a threat against right-handers.
Either way, more changes are afoot, with left-hander Dillon Peters and infielder Kevin Newman on the precipice of a return as well.
With Newman, specifically, things could get sticky with playing time. Obviously, his primary position is shortstop, but the Pirates have devoted a majority of playing time at that position to prospect Oneil Cruz. The latter has brought a certain level of excitement to the Pirates, flashing his physical talent on multiple occasions over the past few weeks.
Cherington didn’t commit to any sort of playing time for either player, but hinted that both could move around the field.
“I think we’ll let [manager Derek Shelton] make those decisions, but certainly I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the idea that Oneil doesn’t need to be at shortstop every single day,” Cherington said. “There’s days where it will make sense for him to do something else. Certainly we expect Oneil to continue to play short a bunch, but the deeper we are, the more options we have and the better chance that gives Shelty to put guys in a position to succeed.”