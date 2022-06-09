Aaron Fletcher has had to come to terms with bouncing between Class AAA and the majors over the past few seasons.
He was called up to the show for the first time on Aug. 21, 2020. Less than a month later, he was optioned again. In 2021, still with the Mariners, Fletcher was recalled May 4, optioned May 13, recalled May 21 and optioned again May 22. That offseason, he was placed on waivers, the Pirates claimed him, and he’s already been optioned and recalled two times apiece this season.
That’s the reality for some players. Fletcher doesn’t contend it’s unfair, or that he’s been wronged by any means. He would certainly like a more stable run of opportunity at the major league level, but he also knows he has to earn that.
And in Fletcher’s 8 2/3 innings with the Pirates this season, he’s allowed nine earned runs on 10 hits, two of them homers, and three walks. His on-field output just has to be better.
Fletcher knows that, and he’s had opportunities to do so before. Now, he has another one. After pitching to a 0.82 ERA in 11 innings with Class AAA Indianapolis, Fletcher was recalled Tuesday. He replaces left-hander Dillon Peters, who was moved to the 10-day injured list with a back issue.
“When you get called up, you want to make a good impression to stay up. That’s how it is,” Fletcher said. “I’ve got to keep the same mindset. I can’t change anything now that I’m up here. I’ve got to be the same person wherever I go.
“Just the years of bouncing around, that’s one of the things I’ve learned. First year I was doing it, you kind of get nervous, you kind of look over your shoulder a little bit, but over time you learn you’ve just got to keep going.”
For this particular trip back to Class AAA, and now back again to the majors, Fletcher says he’s been working diligently on his slider. He threw it 33 times in the majors this season. It was his third pitch, and he still plans on using his sinker-changeup combo, but it’s more a recognition of the type of role Fletcher might expect to fill in the Pirates’ bullpen.
In his words, he can’t hope to attack left-handed batters exclusively with sinkers, and he rarely throws his changeup to lefties. With Peters currently on the shelf, Fletcher and Anthony Banda remain as the only two lefties in the bullpen.
Manager Derek Shelton said prior to Tuesday’s game that the Pirates would look to use Fletcher in left-on-left situations. If that’s the case, it would help Fletcher to develop a more effective strategy against same-handed hitters.
“Obviously right now my better off-speed is the changeup, but that was one of the things they wanted to emphasize, especially for lefties,” Fletcher said. “I can’t go in there in a left-on-left situation only throwing sinkers to a lefty. That’s not always feasible. Come back up and throw the slider. I have more confidence with it, so it’ll show when I get out there.”
Fletcher also, in theory, can fill a multi-inning role. That’s an asset the Pirates have found attractive this year, too.
Of course, that’s contingent on Fletcher proving that he can be effective for multiple innings at a time. Fletcher finds value in maintaining a positive mindset for himself, though, trying not to worry about what may happen if things go poorly. He says he feels lucky to be on a mound, wherever that may be.
That being said, Fletcher wants this to be the time he stays in the majors.
“Definitely some kind of normalcy helps. The way that my career has gone the past couple years, bouncing around, it’s never normal,” Fletcher said. “You’ve got to be able to be comfortable being uncomfortable. Just go out there every day. No matter where it is, whatever, it’s still a baseball field. It’s still a mound. You just go out there and throw, try to get zeroes and work on your stuff.”