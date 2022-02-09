CURWENSVILLE — Pike Township Supervisors met recently and discussed the bridge condition of at one township span.
Supervisors noted the bridge over Krater Run is considered to be in poor condition.
Clearfield County sent a survey to the township, along with other county municipalities, asking each to create a list of issues with bridges and infrastructure in hopes the county will receive some federal funds to repair these.
Supervisor Mark Collins reported he has been searching for a tractor with boom mower for the township. He has been unable to find a tractor from a vendor participating in the state’s cooperative purchase program, COSTARS. He said he believes the board should consider advertising for bids for the machine. The supervisors approved advertising for proposals.
The supervisors also approved selling the Ford 550 truck to the Grampian Borough-Penn Township Municipal Authority at a cost of $32,000.
The board accepted the contract with the Teamsters Local 205 Union representing the two municipal road crew employees. Secretary Ashley Pritchard said there are no changes to salaries or benefits. The new contract took effect Jan. 1.
Curwensville Resident Rick “Whitey” Swatsworth attended the meeting to discuss flooding on Ann Street that he believes is coming from Jo-Linn Acres runoff. Swatsworth said there are several issues adding to the flooding including an open catch basin on a right-of-way and a plugged pipe.
Swatsworth asked if the township would purchase 200 to 400 feet of pipe to help resolve the problem.
Supervisors told Swatsworth there are multiple gas and water lines running through the property and asked him to get surveys done for the property.