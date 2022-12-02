Even as his longest stint in the league stretches into its third month, Pierre-Olivier Joseph isn’t ready to break his lease with his landlord. Certainly not now.
Joseph has been living with Kris Letang since the preseason, when trade rumors swirled and Joseph’s roster spot here in Pittsburgh was far from secure.
After Letang had a stroke Monday, he was quick to assure Joseph that he was still welcome to stay as long as he would like. That was a relief to Joseph, who said he wants to be there to support his mentor and offseason training partner.
“I really appreciate being with Kris for now. I haven’t really thought about [moving out],” he said. “I’m learning a lot from him off the ice. For young players, it’s fun being able to build chemistry with the older guys. You see a different side of the person. That’s what I love about the friendships you make in hockey.”
While crashing at Letang’s place, the rookie defenseman closely watched how detailed the six-time All-Star is with his diet, sleep patterns and other off-ice habits. Letang’s wife and two kids were back in Montreal for the first two months of the season, but Joseph has enjoyed seeing the type of father he is.
Joseph is aware, though, he may be put to work if he sticks around too long.
“I’ve heard that I’m going to be their babysitter for a couple of date nights,” the laidback 23-year-old said with a laugh.
That would be the latest example of more responsibility being put on his plate.
After that uncertain week in early October when it looked like the Penguins might move Joseph to make room on the roster for another young blue-liner in Ty Smith, Joseph has settled down and earned a regular lineup spot in Pittsburgh.
Thursday’s 4-3 win against Vegas was his eighth straight appearance.
It also might have been his best game of the season, his coach said.
“He played really well,” Mike Sullivan said. “I think the game is slowing down for him. And when [that happens], I just think it allows players to act on their instincts. ... I thought he played a strong game on both sides of the puck tonight.”
Joseph has smoothed out some of the ups and downs that have plagued him off and on since he first got on the NHL draft radar back in juniors. He has six assists and a plus-9 rating in 20 games, averaging close to 15 minutes of ice time a night. He posted a negative plus-minus rating in just three of those games.
“The guys are making me feel a little bit more at home. And that gives me more confidence to want to play hard every single day and to have more confidence in my game. But the goal is still the same — to improve every day,” Joseph said this week. “I want to show them and myself that I deserve to be here.”
Compared to the previous two seasons, when he played a total of 20 games in the NHL while splitting time with their American Hockey League club, he has a better awareness of what plays he can pull off and when to keep it simple.
Sullivan said there wasn’t an “a-ha moment” for Joseph in that regard. The coach called it a gradual process for a youngster playing a difficult position.
Both Sullivan and Joseph mentioned that Joseph has benefited from regular video work with associate coach Todd Reirden, a top-notch tutor for defensemen. But as far as Sullivan is concerned, there’s no better teacher than live action.
“With each additional game that P.O. gets, I think he has an opportunity to learn through his experiences — some of the mistakes he makes, some of the things he does well,” the coach said. “And you learn on both sides of that.”
The lanky lefty has not been a problem as he learns on the fly. His expected goals percentage of 52.3, per Natural Stat Trick, is respectable and actually better than his landlord, Letang, who is now out indefinitely.
Some of Joseph’s peripheral numbers at an individual level are comparable to his first two seasons, especially in his own end. His lack of bulk is a factor in his below-average rate of puck battles won. But he has one of the team’s most active sticks — top two among Penguins defenders in blocked passes and stick checks.
“He’s got a long reach that helps him defend,” teammate Teddy Blueger noted.
What has been different is his improvement in the transition game, which speaks to what Sullivan said previously about just taking what the game gives him.
Joseph has seen a significant uptick in both defensive zone exits and the number of times he lugged the puck over an opponent’s blue line per 60 minutes at 5-on-5, per Sportlogiq. So instead of forcing passes into traffic, he’s confidently carrying it when needed, third among Penguins defensemen in zone entries.
He is completing more outlet passes exiting the zone and is having more success on stretch passes, too, connecting on 6.0 per 60 minutes, fourth on the team. And while his turnover rate could come down, Joseph in recent games has not had many bad giveaways that directly led to dangerous scoring chances against.
A good example of that came in the first period of Tuesday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
He coughed up the puck in his defensive zone, but the Penguins recovered it.
It came back to Joseph, who didn’t compound one mistake with another.
He had an opening to try to rush the puck up himself but saw the Hurricanes were out-leveraged on the left side of the ice. He snapped a pass across three lines to Jake Guentzel, who set up Sidney Crosby on the sudden 2-on-1 rush.
That secondary assist was nothing flashy. But the point is it didn’t need to be.
“I think I’ve been overthinking a little bit less than I did in the preseason. I’m being more consistent now,” he said. “The chemistry you build with the team kind of helps you understand the [NHL] game a little bit more and helps you know exactly where the guys are going to be on the ice and what plays you can make.”
Joseph, who typically skates on the third pair and is currently on the second power play unit, has felt more and more comfortable as this season has gone on.
He knows, though, that his long-term spot in Pittsburgh is still in flux, with the high standard here and Smith and Mark Friedman down in the AHL.
That might partially explain why he’s been in no rush to move out of the Letang household.
Still, he can feel good about where he is today compared to two months ago, when his head was spinning and his name was caught up in trade speculation.
“I’m understanding a little bit more the NHL, the business part of it and the logistic part of it, too. It’s definitely something that’s fun but it’s also challenging,” Joseph said. “It is something that I’m looking forward to doing for a long time.”