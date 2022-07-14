PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi called it a “systematic progression,” one that he believes will work for high school student-athletes in the ever-evolving world of name, image and likeness.
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s governing body on sports took the first official step, approving on a first reading an NIL policy that will allow student-athletes to profit from endorsements or promotions.
Assistance stems from a heavy list of rules and guidelines that other states much earlier to the NIL table have utilized.
“PA is considering. We wanted to reduce something to writing using our predecessors in California, New Jersey and New York, which seem to be very successful, and get ahead of this so students, especially seniors, don’t get caught in a bad spot going forward to college,” said Lombardi.
The proposal still needs to pass two additional readings.
“It’s a little bit of a conservative approach, but we’ve already met with Penn State, Pitt and Temple, and met repeatedly with an NIL provider from NFHS Learn. We took as much information that we could to give it to parents and students so that they don’t make a mistake.”
While the legalization of NIL deals has reached the scholastic ranks much faster than most anticipated — Pa.’s NIL law took effect for all intercollegiate student-athletes last July — 13 states entered the month with regulations that allow high school athletes to profit from their NIL rights.
Nearly a dozen more, including Pennsylvania, were continuing to discuss their next steps concerning NIL.
Pa.’s policy includes restrictions that athletes are prohibited from wearing school uniforms for any endorsements or state which high school they attend.
Deals cannot be negotiated by team boosters, coaches or alumni.
In addition, athletes cannot endorse products such as alcohol, opioids, firearms or ammunition. Business such as casinos are off limits, as well.
“We’re taking it one step at a time, to see the reaction and the tweaks we might need,” Lombardi said.
“We’re trying to be proactive to help our schools. It helps our schools, our students and communities.”