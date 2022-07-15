Having a successful program, even in the short term, could mean moving up a classification in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
On Wednesday, the PIAA Board of Directors passed on a first-reading basis a change in the language of its competition formula that excludes the number of transfers and also applies to all team sports. The motion must pass two more readings before it is approved.
Initially, the PIAA created the rule to curb transfers and even out the competitive balance across the six classifications. A school needed to both meet or exceed an allowable number of transfers and equal or exceed a certain number of success points to move up a classification in football and basketball only.
The PIAA ran into issues enforcing the rule when schools challenged and defended its transfers. This resulted in hearings and, in many cases, no change in classification for the program.
“The board feels that if you just go upon success, it is clean,” PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi told The Times-Tribune on Thursday. “There is no dispute about your success. With transfers, it always became a wait-and-see situation where the school would challenge the ruling. They would say that the transfers only played JV, they only played two varsity games, etc.
“There became too many arguments as to how it applied, so the board wants to look at success only.”
The PIAA’s Competition Formula has a school’s success in the postseason rated by the following scale:
—One point for qualification to an entry-level interdistrict championship contest.
—Two points for qualification to a quarterfinal interdistrict contest.
—Three points for qualification to a semifinal interdistrict contest.
—Four points for qualification to a final interdistrict contest.
In the previous two-year cycle, teams received points based upon their highest finish in the postseason. If a team achieves six points or greater, the school may move up one classification for the next classification cycle in that sport and gender based upon the number of transfers the school received under the transfer formula.
Also, if a school that participates in a higher enrollment classification obtains three, four or five success points cumulative in the two-year cycle, the school will remain in that higher enrollment classification for the next two-year cycle.
The transfer part of the rule states that if a school receives six points in the previous classification cycle and accepts transfer students by sport and gender that are equal to or exceeds three for football or one for basketball, the school will move up one classification.
If a school accumulates six points or greater in the previous cycle and does not receive transfer students, it will remain in the same enrollment classification for the next two-year cycle.
And if a school that has moved up in class does not obtain three, four or five success points in a cycle, but has transfer students equal to or exceeding the number by sport, it will remain in that classification cycle for the next two-year cycle.
Dunmore had a high-profile case against the PIAA when its girls basketball program fought its move to Class 4A because of having transfers and exceeding the success points by going deep into the state playoffs.
Eventually, the PIAA won the case and upheld the ruling.
Lackawanna Trail, which reached the PIAA Class 1A football final in 2018 and the semifinals in 2019, competed as a Class 2A program in 2020 and 2021 based upon an increase in enrollment of males in grades 9 through 11.
It also would have had to play in Class 2A because of its seven success points and having three or more transfers.
The Lions won the District 2 Class 2A championship last fall. Once a program is moved up a classification based on the competition formula and transfers, it must stay unless it falls below one or both of the criteria.
After the PIAA reviewed Lackawanna Trail’s eligibility roster, it identified a list of new players the school needed to explain.
The PIAA learned that those students had always been enrolled at Lackawanna Trail and were not transfers.
Therefore, Lackawanna Trail, which submitted a male enrollment of 108, dropped down to Class 1A, where it belonged.
The PIAA also received an abundance of criticism when it attempted to move Aliquippa to Class 5A from Class 4A based on the competition formula and it having transfers. Aliquippa, which is a Class 1A team based on its enrollment and played in Class 4A, won the PIAA title last fall, challenged the ruling, and won the right to remain in Class 4A. It was denied a request to move to Class 3A.
Southern Columbia, the dominant small-school football program in the state, has consistently exceeded the success point criteria, but has appealed and won its cases concerning its transfers.
By eliminating the transfer requirement, Lombardi and the board want to move teams based solely on their success.
“We have to take a look at this because a big complaint is that the same teams are winning all the time,” Lombardi said. “This would create a more competitive balance.”
Some of the more strict transfer rules that include the 21-day sit policy and ineligibility for the postseason if the transfer happens after the sophomore year have been effective, Lombardi said.
“We have done well with the transfer rule,” he said. “The postseason sit out has had a huge impact. Along with the change in the transfer rules on process, where we start with a transfer waiver, then the in-season and out-of-season transfers, and the sit out policy, have all helped. We feel those have had a big impact.”