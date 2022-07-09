PHILIPSBURG — It was certainly anti climatic, but the Philipsburg Phils won the Central Penn League American Legion Baseball Tournament Saturday at the Don Womer Baseball Complex by virtue of a forfeit.
Beech Creek forfeited to the Phils after scoring a 6-3 decision in 11 innings over Clarence to advance to the final. With both teams qualifying for regionals, Beech Creek, which had only nine players, opted to forfeit.
The Phils get an automatic bid to regionals since they won the reguilar season crown and had the choice on whether or not to enter the CPL postseason tournament.
“I wasn’t going to not play baseball for two weeks,” Phils head coach John White said. “So we got in the tournament. And the rule is if we won the tournament, the second place team gets the other bid to the regional. So yes, the championship game is meaningless and Beech Creek chose not to play.
“It’s unfortunate. I had a team here ready to play. We always want to play baseball. But unfortunately we’re not playing baseball today and it is what it is.”
With Philipsburg’s forfeit win, it improves to 17-1 on this season. The Phils won 14 straight regular-season games after opening with a loss to Clarence.
“The season started sort of hectic with all these teams playing (high school) playoff baseball and you’re waiting for all those kids to get started,” White said. “I think we had one practice before our first game and it probably wasn’t even a full group. We had a great game, but they beat us by a run. And then we just got hot.”
The Phils pitching staff tossed complete games in almost every outing this season and continued the trend of going deep into games in the playoffs with Michael Kitko tossing 7 innings in Friday’s win over Clarence and Zach Witherow throwing 6 2/3 versus Beech Creek.
“We have excellent pitching,” White said. “We have two great arms from Mo Valley (Kitko and Witherow), two great arms from West Branch and two or three great arms from P-O.
“We barely used any relief pitching at all this season. These guys go the distance. A 7-inning game is their forte’. They are very efficient at throwing strikes.
“It took us a while to get our bats going, but as of late we’ve been red hot. It’s a great group of kids. We have three schools coming together and you always wonder how they are going to jel.
“But it seems like these guys have been playing together since they were little kids ... and some have. But a lot of them haven’t.”
The Phils begin their Region 7 Tournament Friday at Bedford at a time and against a team to be determined.
“We’re set up to play 9-inning games,” White said. “We have the arms. You play some round robin and then the four best teams go into a single elimination tournament.
“It’s a lot of baseball in a short amount of time, but with the arms we have, we’re built for that scenario. I’m confident in every one of our arms.”