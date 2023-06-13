ALLPORT — The Philipsburg Phils upended Beech Creek 3-2 on Tuesday evening at Robert T. Forney Field on the campus of West Branch High School.
The Phils got a complete game from Zack Tircorda, who struck out seven in six innings. He allowed six hits and two runs.
Jake DeSimone had a double and knocked in the winning run for Philipsburg, while Brandon Hahn had a single and an RBI.
Zach Witherow added a sac fly, while Zack Tiracorda had two hits, including a double.
Philipsburg improved to 3-0 with the victory. The Phils host Huntingdon this evening at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
Beech Creek—2
Grenninater rf 3010, Foltz cf 3000, Stover 2b 2000, E. Fravel 3b 3110, Houtz p 2000, Schlesinger 1b 3121, C. Fravel c 2021, Welshens lf 3000, Myers ss 3000, Phillips eh 2000. Totals: 26-2-6-2.
Philipsburg—3
I. Tiracorda c 2000, White ss 3000, Hahn rf 3011, Prestash lf 3110, DeSimone cf 3110, Z. Tiracorda p 3120, Minarchick 3b 3010, Witherow p 2b 2101, Gustkey eh 2010. Totals: 24-3-7-3.
Score by Innings
Beech Creek 020 000 0—2 6 2
Philipsburg 001 110 x—3 7 1
Errors—E. Fravel, Houtz. Prestash. 2B—E. Fravel, Grenninater, Schlesinger. DeSimone, Z. Tiracorda. SF—Witherow. HBP—I. Tiracorda.
Pitching
Beech Creek: Houtz—6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg: Z. Tiracorda—7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda. LP—Houtz.