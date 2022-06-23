PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg American Legion baseball team has gotten some pretty sweet pitching over the last few weeks.
After losing its opener against Clarence, the Phils have bounced back to win nine straight, including a sweep of Juniata Valley, 4-0 and 14-1, on Thursday at the Don Woomer Baseball Complex.
“That’s been the story of our season,” said Phils head coach John White of the pitching. “I think we’ve brought in one kid for two outs of relief. You can’t ask any more of our pitching staff. They are phenomenal. You are going to get long into a seven-inning game and when you have five-inning games like this, I knew these guys would go the distance. They are incredible.”
Owen Graham pitched another gem for Philipsburg in game one, allowing just one hit and striking out nine.
His offense backed him up as well, although it did take a few innings to push a run across.
After Juniata Valley pitcher Trey Wilson held the scoreless for two innings, Philipsburg finally got on the board in the bottom of the third inning.
Jake DeSimone reached on an error, then moved to second on a single by Ben Gustkey. Both runners came home on a two-out single by Michael Kitko.
The Phils added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Aiden Minarchick singled and went to second on an error in right field. He came home on an RBI single by Parker Scaife.
Scaife later scored on a sac fly by DeSimone to make it 4-0.
That was all Graham needed. The lefty allowed a leadoff single, the lone one in the game, before striking out the next two batters and getting the third to fly out to short.
In game two, it was Colby Hahn’s turn on the bump, and he mirrored Graham’s start, allowing just two hits and an unearned run while striking out eight.
Hahn got a little more run support, as the Phils pounded out 10 hits and scored 14 runs off three different Juniata Valley pitchers.
“Everybody contributed,” White said. “We had great defense and in the second game we moved a bunch of guys around. It’s like coaching a 12-year-old all-star team. You can put anybody anywhere. They are all shortstops and all third basemen. They know the game. There isn’t much coaching going on here. I give them all the credit.”
Philipsburg jumped out to a 4-0 advantage after the first inning.
Kitko had an RBI single, while Graham added an RBI grounded out.
The other two runs scored on an error by the pitcher.
The Phils tacked on two more runs in the second, with Gustkey and Parker White both scoring on another Hornet error. Juniata Valley had four in the game.
Another unearned run for JV crossed the plate in the third, as Justin Ivicic scored on an error by the pitcher.
Philipsburg’s biggest inning came in the fourth, as it put up seven runs.
Kitko, Colby Hahn and Brandon Hahn all had hits to start off the frame. Kitko and Colby Hahn both scored on a wild pitch, while Brandon Hahn knocked home Minarchick on an RBI single.
Ivicic brought around Hahn.
Juniata Valley switched pitchers, but the runs kept coming as the Phils scored three more in the frame to make it 14-1.
Hahn went out for the final frame, getting an 1-2-3 inning with a groundout and two strikeouts.
Philipsburg improved to 9-1 overall.
The Phils travel to Clarence on Tuesday.
Game 1
Juniata Valley—0
Sodmont 2b 1000, Thompson ss 2000, T. Wilson p 1000, Edwards 1b 1000, Robinson c 2000, Harbst 3b 2010, Dick eh 2000, Shea rf 2000, TJ Wilson lf 2000, Deihl cf 1000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
Philipsburg—4
Gustkey c 3120, White ss 1000, Tiracorda cf 2000, Kitko eh 2012, C. Hahn 3b 2000, Witherow dh 0000, Minarchick 2b 1110, Emigh rf 2000, Scaife 1b 2111, Graham p 2010, Ivicic cr 0000, DeSimone lf 1101. Totals: 18-4-6-4.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 000 00—0 1 4
Philipsburg 002 2x—4 6 0
Errors—Tr. Wilson, Thompson, Shea, TJ Wilson. SAC—White. SF—DeSimone. HBP—Tr. Wilson. Witherow. SB—Sodmont.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Tr. Wilson—4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg: Graham—5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Graham. LP—Tr. Wilson.
Game 2
Juniata Valley—1
Sodmont 2b 2000, Thompson ss-cf-p 2100, Tr. Wilson c 2011, Edwards 3b-1b 2000, Robinson 3b 2000, Harbst p-3b-ss 2010, Dick 1b-p-eh 2000, Shea rf 2000, TJ Wilson eh-cf 2000, Deihl cf 1000. Totals: 19-1-2-1.
Philipsburg—14
Gustkey c-eh 3210, White 3b 4210, Tiracorda ss 4100, Kitko 1b-c 2221, C. Hahn p 3110, Witherow 2b 0000, Minarchick ph-2b 0100, B. Hahn rf 3121, Graham dh 1000, Ivicic lf 1211, Scaife eh 1000, Emigh cf 2120, DeSimone cf-1b 2100. Totals: 26-14-10-3.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 000 10— 1 2 4
Philipsburg 421 7x—14 10 2
Errors—Shea, Harbst, Thompson 2. White 2. 2B—Kitko.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Harbst—2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Dick—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Thompson—2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg: C. Hahn—5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
WP—C. Hahn. LP—Harbst.