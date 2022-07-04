PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg American Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader from Bellefonte Saturday, winning a pair of 5-inning games by scores of 14-4 and 15-0.
Colby Hahn and Owen Graham each fired 1-hitters. Hahn gave up four runs, just one earned, while walking five and striking out eight. Graham tossed a shutout, striking out four batters and not issuing a walk.
Colby Hahn, Michael Kitko and Parker White led the Phils in Game 1 with two hits apiece. Kitko had a triple, two runs and two RBIs. White tripled and scored two runs, while Hahn also added a triple, while scoring three times.
Nate Gustkey doubled and knocked in a run. Parker Scaife had two RBIs.
White also had two hits in Game 2. Nate Gustkey and Kitko both clubbed doubles. Gustkey scored two runs, while Kitko had two RBIs.
Philipsburg ended the regular season as Central Penn League champs with a 14-1 record.
The Phils are back in action Wednesday in the CPL playoffs. They will host the winner of today’s Beech Creek-Bellefonte first-round game.
Game 1
Philipsburg—14
B. Gustkey c 3210, White ss 4221, N. Gustkey eh 3111, Kitko 3b 4222, Tiracorda cf 2210, C. Hahn p 3320, Kephart lf 0001, Ivicic ph 1001, Scaife 1b 3012, Coudriet 2b 1000, DeSimone dh 1000, Emigh rf 1100. Totals: 26-14-10-8.
Bellefonte—4
Gates ss 3010, Giles lf 3000, Brown 3b 2000, Fravel 2b 1100, Stock cf 0100, Sechlek c 2100, Fischer 1b 0000, Cronin dh 1100, Capparelle p 2000, Capparelle rf 1000, Winkleblech p 2000. Totals: 17-4-1-0.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 214 61—14 10 1
Bellefonte 000 04— 4 1 4
LOB—Philipsburg 6, Bellefonte 3. 2B—N. Gustkey. 3B—Kitko, C. Hahn, White. SF—Kephart. HBP—Kephart, Emigh. SB—Coudriet, White.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Hahn—5 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 8 SO, 5 BB.
Bellefonte: Winkelblech—5 IP, 10 H, 14 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Hahn. LP—Winkleblech.
Game 2
Bellefonte—0
Cronin p-1b 2000, Gates eh 2000, Brown ss-c 2000, Fravel 1b-ss 2000, Stock cf-p 1000, Winkleblech 3b 1000, Fischer 2b 0000, Capparelle dh 1000, Sechler c 1010, Gilles lf 1000. Totals: 13-0-1-0.
Philipsburg—15
B. Gustkey eh 2201, Emigh 0100, White ss 2120, C. Hahn cf 1002, N. Gustkey c-p 2211, Kitko 3b 2112, Witherow 3b 2011, Tiracorda cf 1101, Prestash lf 3011, B. Hahn rf 2110, Graham p-eh 2210, Coudriet 2b 2100, Minarchick 1110, DeSimone 1b 1200. Totals: 23-15-8-9.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 000 00— 0 1 4
Philipsburg 362 4x—15 8 0
LOB—Bellefonte 1. Philipsburg 7. DP—Philipsburg. 2B—Kitko, N. Gustkey. SB—Kitko. SF—Tiracorda. HBP—Tiracorda, C. Hahn; Fravel.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Not available.
Philipsburg: Graham—5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Graham. LP—Cronin.