HUNTINGDON — The Philipsburg American Legion baseball team stayed undefeated with a 5-1 victory over host Huntingdon County on Wednesday.
Philipsburg improved to 11-0 with the win.
Post 437 starter Owen Graham went the distance, striking out nine batters and allowing just one run on seven hits.
Isaac Tiracorda knocked in two runs and had a double, while Nick Coudriet also plated two runs.
Zack Tiracorda had two hits, while Aidan Minarchick had an RBI.
Philipsburg returns to action today, at Huntingdon County once again.
Philipsburg—5
Gustkey dh 2000, Emigh dh 2000, Z. Tiracorda cf-ss 4120, B. Hahn rf 2000, Ivicic rf 1000, Prestash lf 1000, White ss 2100, Kephart cf 1000, DeSimone 1b 1100, Scaife 1b 1000, Minarchick 3b 1001, C. Hahn 3b 1000, Witherow dh 2100, Massung dh 1000, Graham p 0000, Coudriet 2b 3112, I. Tiracorda c 2012. Totals: 27-5-4-5.
Huntingdon—1
Mykut cf 3000, Shawver ss-p 3110, Steele 2b 3010, Miller 3b 3011, Edward 1b 3000, Sheffiels c 3000, Hack p-ss 2010, Copenhaver lf 3010, Marshall rf 3020. Totals: 26-1-7-1.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 410 000 0—5 4 1
Huntingdon 000 010 0—1 7 3
Errors—I. Tiracorda. Edward, Miller 2. 2B—I. Tiracorda. Shawver. SB—Emigh. CS—Z. Tiracorda. HBP—I. Tiracorda.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Graham—7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Huntingdon: Hack—6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. Shawver—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Graham. LP—Hack.