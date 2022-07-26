BOYERTOWN — Having already won its first three games in the Pennsylvania Legion baseball tournament, Philipsburg had some margin for error entering Tuesday’s contest.
That turned out to be a good thing for the Phils, because Boyertown gave them no such margin.
Boyertown, the host team in the tournament, downed Philipsburg 1-0 at Bear Stadium in a contest that was valuable from Philipsburg’s point of view but was an elimination contest for the Bears.
On Wednesday’s final day of the tourney, Boyertown will face Paxton at 12:40 p.m. with the winner advancing to both the state final and the Mid-Atlantic Regional.
Philipsburg, already assured a spot in the regional, will play the winner at roughly 3:40 p.m. for the state crown.
Philipsburg was held to three hits by Boyertown lefthander Nathan Fox.
Fox struck out four batters and walked two, and never allowed a Philipsburg runner to get to third base.
“He threw strikes,” Philipsburg head coach John White said of the opposition’s hurler. “We were on it but couldn’t square anything up. There were maybe four at bats in there where we saw four pitches. I’ve got 18 players who can hit with two strikes and we weren’t patient.”
The hard-luck losing pitcher was Colby Hahn, who went 5 1/3 innings before reaching the pitch limit. He allowed four hits, striking out six batters and walking two.
“Colby did an excellent job,” White said of the right-handed Hahn.
“He’s a gamer who wants the ball. He performed well. We’ve got to score a run to win a game.”
The Bears struck quickly to get the lone run of the contest. Peyton Moyer led off the first and, one pitch after thinking he had been hit by a pitch, singled through the left side of the infield. Moyer stole second and moved to third on Cole Kratz grounder to the right side. Evan Hetrick’s grounder scored Moyer for a 1-0 lead.
Hahn had just one 1-2-3 inning but was able to pitch out of trouble after the opening frame. He walked two batters in the second, but struck out the side to avoid any trouble. In the third, Steve Colucci doubled to center with two outs, but a line drive to third baseman Parker White ended that frame. Boyertown put a runner on third with two outs in the fifth, but Hahn induced a grounder to shortstop Zack Tiracorda to keep it a one-run game.
Left-hander Denny Prestash got the last two out in the bottom of the seventh in relief. He struck out the first batter he faced, then allowed a double to Tyler Hoffman. However, right fielder Ben Gustkey fielded the ball off the top of the fence and returned the ball to the infield in time to get Hoffman when he stumbled around second base.
Despite the pitching and defensive plays that Post 437 made, the Region 7 champs could not put enough baserunners together to get on the scoreboard.
Philipsburg had a baserunner from an error in the first inning, but their first legitimate scoring chance was in the top of the second.
With one out, Tiracorda singled for the Phils’ first hit.
He was out at second on Jake DeSimone’s fielder’s choice ground ball, but Nick Coudriet followed with a single down the left field line to put two on with two outs. But Fox got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Philipsburg never got another runner in scoring position until the top of the seventh.
Tiracorda led off with a walk on a 3-2 pitch. Prestash struck out, but Coudriet singled into left field to put runners at first and second with one out.
But as he did all night, Fox silenced the next two batters with a fly out to center and strikeout.
Had Philipsburg won, it would have had two games on Wednesday needing only one win for the title.
Instead, now the Phils have to play one winner-take-all game.
It will be only the third time that Philipsburg has had to recover from a loss, but White said that the Phils have responded well following defeat.
“Absolutely fantastic,” he said. “They’ll be ready tomorrow.
“It hasn’t happened much, but they’ll be up and ready. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, to play for a state title. It would mean a lot to the community, but I’ve told them, don’t do it for anybody but the guy sitting beside you.”
White said he knew who would pitch in today’s championship game, but declined to disclose who that would be.
In the early game on Tuesday, Paxton eliminated Falls 12-3. Paxton was the Pennsylvania runner-up last year and participated in the Mid-Atlantic Regional.
The Mid-Atlantic Regional will be in Morgantown, W.V. from Aug. 3-7.
Philipsburg—1
Kephart lf 4000, White 3b-ss 3000, N. Gustkey c 3000, Kitko 1b 3000, Hahnn p-3b 2000, Tiracorda ss-cf 2010, DeSimone cf 2000, Prestash p 1000, Coudriet 2b 3020, B. Gustkey rf 2000. Totals: 25-0-3-0.
Boyertown—1
Moyer ss 2110, Kratz cf 3000, Hetrick lf 3001, Colucci dh 3020, Fox p 0000, Shane 1b 3000, Hoffman rf 3010, Moser rf 3010, Eisenhard 3b 1000, Myers c 2010. Totals: 21-1-5-1.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 000 000 0—0 3 0
Boyertown 100 000 x—1 5 1
Errors—Moyer. LOB—Philipsburg 7, Boyertown 5. 2B—Colucci. SAC—Hoffman. HBP—B. Gustkey (by Fox). SB—Moyer. WP—Hahn.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Hahn—5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Prestah—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Boyertown: Fox—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Fox. LP—Hahn.