The defending state champion Philipsburg Phils American Legion team opened the 2023 season with two victories on Saturday and Sunday.
The Phils upended State College 14-5 on Saturday and downed Bedford 12-5 on Sunday in a nine-inning game.
In Saturday’s game, Owen Graham threw five innings, picking up the win.
Aidan Minarchick led the Phils with four RBIs on two hits, including a double.
Brandon Hahn and Denny Prestash each had two hits on the day, while Jamey Massung scored three runs.
Tanner Kephart and Parker White each had two RBIs.
On Sunday, White started and threw two scoreless innings for the Phils. Brandon Hahn picked up the win in relief.
Hahn also had two hits, including a triple. Gavin Emigh added four RBIs and two hits, while Jake DeSimone had three RBIs and two hits.
Zach Witherow had two hits and two RBIs, while Isaac Tiracorda knocked in two runs.
Philipsburg hosts Beech Creek tonight at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Bedford—5
J. Whysong 2b-p 4010, Snider rf 3000, Tedrow p-rf 2110, Decker 1b 4110, N. Whysong eh 3211, Emerick ss 3110, Iseminger cf 3011, Huxta p 4023, Webb 3b-p 3000, Horne lf 3010, Klahre c 3000. Totals: 35-5-9-5.
Philipsburg—12
Gustkey c 4000, Z. Tiracorda ss 5110, B. Hahn p 4020, Prestash lf-p-lf 3220, White p-ss-3b 2210, I. Tiracorda cf-c 3012, DeSimone lf 2223, Minarchick 3b 4220, Witherow 2b 4122, Ivicic rf 3000, Emigh rf 2224, Scaife 1b 0000, Massung 1b 1000. Totals: 37-12-15-11.
Score by Innings
Bedford 000 104 000— 5 9 3
Philipsburg 011 050 32x—12 15 0
LOB—Bedford 6, Philipsburg 12. 2B—Huxta. DeSimone 2. 3B—Prestash, B. Hahn. SAC—White. SF—DeSimone. SB—N. Whysong, Emerick, Tedrow. HBP—Witherow, Minarchick, Scaife.
Pitching
Bedford: Huxta—4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Tedrow—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Webb—1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. J. Whysong—2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg: White—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. B. Hahn—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Prestash—3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO. Minarchick—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Hahn. LP—Huxta.
Saturday’s Game
Philipsburg—14
Kephart rf 3012, Emigh rf 2100, White ss 4012, I. Tiracorda c 4100, C. Hahn 3b 2100, Z. Tiracorda cf 3210, Prestash dh 3220, DeSimone lf 4000, Massung 1b 1300, Ivicic pr 0100, B. Hahn eh 3221, Minarchick 2b 4124. Totals: 33-14-9-9.
State College—5
Chestnut lf 4120, Dillon p 4100, Sechler ss 3110, Harter cf 3000, Davis 2b 3100, Coleman c 2000, Bietz 1b 3010, German 3b 3000, Hill rf 2100. Totals: 27-5-4-0.
Errors—Massung 2, I. Tiracorda, Kephart. 2B—Minarchick. SB—Emigh, I. Tiracorda 2. Chestnut, Harter, PO—White. HBP—C. Hahn, Z. Tiracorda, Massung.
WP—Graham. LP—Dillon.