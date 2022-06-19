BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg American Legion baseball team improved to 6-1 on the season with an 8-1 victory over host Bellefonte on Saturday.
Nate Gustkey was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and five RBIs to lead the Phils’ offense.
He hit a 2-run home run in the first, belted a 2-run double in the third and added a run-producing double in the seventh.
Zack Tiracorda got the win after allowing just a run on three hits in his seven innings of work. Tiracorda walked two batters, hit two more, and struck out seven.
Tiracorda also scored two runs as did Parker White.
Michael Kitko added two hits and scored in the second inning on a Denny Prestash RBI single.
Philipsburg—8
B. Gustkey cf 4010, White ss 2200, Z. Tiracorda p 4210, N. Gustkey c 4235, C. Hahn 3b 4000, Kitko eh 4120, Witherow 2b 3000, Minarchick 2b 1011, Graham rf 1100, Emigh rf 2000, Scaife 1b 2000, Ivicic lf 2010, Prestash lf-1b 3011. Totals: 36-8-10-7.
Bellefonte—1
Corman 1b 2000, Kormanic c 3000, Winkelblech 3b-eh 3000, Ebeling p-cf 1110, Fravel 2b-p 3000, Cronin rf 1000, Gates 2b 2000, Squires lf-rf 2000, Stock cf-lf 3021, Fisher ss 2000, Brown eh-1b 2000. Totals: 24-1-3-1.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 212 100 2—8 10 2
Bellefonte 000 010 0—1 3 4
Errors—Witherow, Minarchick; Fravel, Corman, Fisher, Winkelblech. DP—Philipsburg 2. 2B—N. Gustkey 2. HR—N. Gustkey (1 on, 1st). SB—Kitko. HBP—Squires (by Tiracorda), Ebeling (by Tiracorda). WP—Tiracorda.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Tiracorda—7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Bellefonte: Not available.