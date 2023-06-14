PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg American Legion baseball team topped visiting Huntingdon County 10-4 Wednesday.
Zach Witherow went 5 2/3 innings to get the win. He allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits, while walking one batter and striking out six. Witherow added a double and scored a run on offense.
Owen Graham tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, only giving up a walk.
Ben Gustkey paced the Phils with three hits, scored a run and had an RBI. Isaac Tiracorda added two hits and two runs, while Jake DeSimone picked up two RBIs.
The Phils led just 1-0 through three, but scored four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to break the game open.
Philipsburg, which improved to 3-0, is back in action Saturday, hosting State College in double header action.
Huntingdon—4
Mykut cf 3000, Taylor 1b 3230, Shawver ss 3101, Steele p 2111, Baird p 2012, Hack 2b 3000, Miller 3b 3000, Bryson dh 3000, Patti rf 3000, Sheffiels lf 2000. Totals: 27-4-5-4.
Philipsburg—10
Gustkey c 4131, Z. Tiracorda cf 2101, Hahn eh 2100, Prestash lf 3010, Emigh rf 1000, DeSimone rf-1b 3112, White ss 2011, Minarchick 3b 1000, Ivicic 3b 1100, Witherow p 2110, Graham p 0100, Scaife 1b 1100, Kephart rf-lf 1000, I. Tiracorda dh 2221, Coudriet 2b 0000. Totals: 25-10-9-6.
Score by Innings
Huntingdon 000 020 2— 4 5 0
Philipsburg 010 441 x—10 9 2
Errors—Coudriet, Gustkey. 2B—Baird, Taylor; Witherow. HBP—White (by Baird). SB—Mykut, Taylor; White, I. Tiracorda, Hahn.
Pitching
Huntingdon: Baird—3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Steele—4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg: Witherow—5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Graham—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, O ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Witherow. LP—Baird.