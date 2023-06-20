CLARENCE — The Philipsburg American Legion baseball team remained unbeaten this season with a 7-0 victory over host Clarence on Tuesday.
The Phils plated six runs in the first inning, then rode the right arm of Zack Tiracorda, who tossed a 4-hit shutout. Tiracorda struck out seven batters and walked one.
Philpsburg had eight hits, one each by eight different batters. Aidan Minarchick, Isaac Tiracorda and Parker White all had RBI singles in the first, while Zach Witherow had a 2-run single.
Tanner Kephart added an RBI single in the third.
Minarchick scored two runs in the game.
Philipsburg (7-0) is back in action Thursday at Beech Creek.
Philipsburg—7
Kephart cf 3111, Z. Tiracorda p 4000, B. Hahn rf 3110, Emigh rf 1000, Prestash lf 1110, Ivicic lf 1000, DeSimone 1b 3000, Scaife 1b 1000, White ss 3111, Minarchick eh 1211, C. Hahn 3b 3110, Witherow dh 3012, Coudriet 2b 0000, I. Tiracorda c 2011. Totals: 29-7-8-6.
Clarence—0
Burns ss 3010, Gavlock 3b 3000, Serb cf 3000, Quick rf 3010, Dubbs 1b 3010, Burns lf 3000, G. Burns c 3010, Coakley p-2b 2000, Perry 2b-p 2000. Totals: 25-0-4-0.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 601 000 0—7 8 0
Clarence 000 000 0—0 4 1
Error—Dubbs. LOB—Philipsburg 6, Clarence 5. 2B—G. Burns. SB—Kephart; Quick.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Z. Tiracorda—7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Clarence: Coakley—2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO; Perry—4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda. LP—Coakley.