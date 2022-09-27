HOLLIDAYSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Logan Phillippi competed at the District 6 class 2A Golf Championships Tuesday at Scotch Valley Country Club.
Phillippi shot an 88 to place in a 4-way tie for 13th. There were 33 participants at the event.
St. Joseph’s Timothy Peters carded a 77 to win the event by one stroke over Bishop McCort’s Brennan Karalfa.
The Top 8 advance to the PIAA State Championship at the Penn State Blue Course on Oct. 17 and 18.
West Shamokin won the team title with a score of 344, edging out Bishop McCort by three strokes. West Shamokin moves on to the District 6-8-9 Subregional at Ebensburg Country Club on Oct. 5.
District 6 2A Golf
Championships
Top 15
1. Timothy Peters, St. Joseph’s, 77. 2. Brennan Karalfa, Bishop McCort, 78. 3. Alex Talmadge, West Shamokin, 79. 4. Griffin Snowberger, Central, 79. 5. Nick Baum, Central, 80. 6. Davis Corman, Bellefonte, 80. 7. Nick Helsey, Bishop Guilfoyle, 81. 8. Isaac Bloom, Bellefonte, 83. 9. Sean McCullough, West Shamokin, 84. 10. Luke Repko, Bishop Carroll, 85. 11. Lukas Cascino, 86. 12. Lucas Turner, Bishop McCort, 87. 13. (tie) Zach Oakes, Central. Logan Phillipi, Philipsburg-Osceola. RJ Royer, Tyrone and Glenn Stutzman, Westmont, 88.
The Top 8 advance to PIAAs