Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper to showers of rain and wet snow during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.