BEECH CREEK — Zach Witherow pitched a complete game for Philipsburg in a 7-1 victory over Beech Creek on Tuesday night.
Witherow scattered six hits and allowed just one unearned run while striking out 12 in the game.
He also knocked in one of the Phils runs.
Michael Kitko and Colby Hahn each added two RBIs, while Nate Gustkey and Jake DeSimone also plated runs.
Nick Coudriet had a double and an RBI.
Ben Gustkey had two hits and caught two runners stealing.
Philipsburg improved to 7-1 overall. The Phils host Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Philipsburg—7
B. Gustkey rf 2020, White ss 2101, Tiracorda cf 3100, N. Gustkey c 3211, Kitko eh 4012, C. Hahn 3b 4012, Witherow p 3011, Coudriet 2b 3110, Scaife 1b 0000, B. Hahn dh 2100, DeSimone lf 2101. Totals: 28-7-7-7.
Beech Creek—1
Falls ss 3110, Corter c 3020, Houtz p 3000, McCluskey 2b 3010, Schlesinger 3b 2010, Grenninger rf 3000, Foltz cf 3000, Welshans 1b 3010, Bush lf 2000. Totals: 25-1-6-0.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 001 141 0—7 7 1
Beech Creek 000 001 0—1 6 1
Errors—Scaife. McCloskey. 2B—Coudriet. Corter. SAC—Gustkey. CS—Corter, Welshans.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Witherow—7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
Beech Creek: Not available.
WP—Witherow. LP—Houtz.