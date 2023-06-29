HUNTINGDON — The Philipsburg Phils upended Huntingdon Co. for the second day in a row, winning 6-1 on Thursday night.
Zack Tiracorda pitched all seven innings, allowing just one run and one walk. He struck out nine.
Brandon Hahn had two hits, including a double, and knocked in two runs. Tanner Kephart also had two RBIs in the game.
Denny Prestash and Parker White plated the other two runs.
Philipsburg improved to 12-0 with the victory. The Phils travel to Bellefonte this evening.
Philipsburg—6
Gustkey c 2200, Kephart cf 2112, B. Hahn rf 3122, Emigh rf 0000, Prestash lf 3011, White ss 2001, DeSimone 1b 3000, Massung 1b 0000, Minarchick dh 2000, Z. Tiracorda p 0000, C. Hahn 3b 2000, Ivicic pr 0000, Coudriet 2b 2110, Witherow 2b 1000, I. Tiracorda eh 2110, Scaife eh 1000. Totals: 25-6-6-6.
Huntingdon—1
Mykut cf 4000, Marshall c 4010, Shawver ss 4130, Steele p-3b 4011, Miller 3b-p 3000, Edward 1b 4000, Sheffiels lf 2010, Copenhaver rf 3010, Marshall 2b 3010. Totals: 28-1-7-1.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 100 005 0—6 6 1
Huntingdon 000 010 0—1 7 1
2B—B. Hahn, Kephart. Shawver 2, Copehaver, Marshall. HBP—Sheffiels.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Z. Tiracorda—7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Huntingdon: Steele 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Miller—1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda. LP—Steele.