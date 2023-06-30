BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg Phils Post 437 American Legion baseball team continued its winning ways on Friday night, toppling host Bellefonte 5-2 to improve to 13-0 on the season.
Colby Hahn threw 6 2/3 innings for the Phils, striking out nine and allowing just one earned runs on six hits.
Gavin Emigh earned the save after coming on in relief to get the last out of the game.
Zack Tiracorda had two RBIs for Philipsburg, while Aidan Minarchick had two hits and knocked in a run.
Brandon Hahn added a triple and an RBI, while Isaac Tiracorda had a double.
Philipsburg wraps up the regular season today, hosting Clarence for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.
Philipsburg—5
Gustkey 2b 4010, Kephart rf 2210, Scaife 1b 1000, B. Hahn eh 3111, Prestash lf 1100, Z. Tiracorda cf 3112, White ss 3000, Minarchick 3b 2021, Wildman 3b 0000, DeSimone 1b-rf 3010, Massung dh 2000, Witherow dh 1000, C. Hahn p 0000, Emigh p 0000, I. Tiracorda c 3010. Totals: 28-5-8-4.
Bellefonte—2
N. Fisher p-ss 4000, Capperelle ss-p 4230, Purnell 1b 3011, Brown c 3000, Corman 2b 3010, Stock cf 3010, Gates 3b 2000, Capperelli rf 3000, L. Fisher lf 3000. Totals: 28-2-6-1.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 200 003 0—5 8 3
Bellefonte 001 010 0—2 6 1
Errors—Kephart, Minarchick, I. Tiracorda. Brown. 2B—I. Tiracorda. Capparelle 2. 3B—B. Hahn. HBP—Kephart. SB—Kephart 2, Z. Tiracorda. Capparelle. CS—Gustkey.
Pitching
Philipsburg: C. Hahn—6 2/3 IP, H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO. Emigh—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Bellefonte: N. Fisher—6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Capperelle—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—C.Hahn. LP— S—Emigh.