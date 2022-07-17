SOMERSET — The Philipsburg American Legion baseball team went 1-1 this weekend to open the Region 7 Tournament, hosted by Bedford.
On Saturday, the Phils shut out Young Township 4-0.
Michael Kitko earned the win, going 4 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts. Zach Witherow and Owen Graham came on in relief and finished off the win.
The Phils had just three hits in the game, including an RBI single by Tanner Kephart. Two more runs scored on an error, while a third scored on a wild pitch.
In Sunday’s game, Philipsburg played at Somerset due to storms in Everett, where they were orginally scheduled to play.
The Phils fell to St. Michaels 3-2 after allowing three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Nathan Gustkey had a solo homer, while Nick Coudriet had an RBI single to account for the runs.
Colby Hahn took the loss after coming in to relieve starter Graham.
Philipsburg takes on Bushy Run today at noon at Forest Hills High School in Sidman.
Saturday’s Game
Philipsburg—4
Kephart lf 2111, White ss 3110, N. Gustkey c 4000, Kitko p-1b 2000, C. Hahn 3b 3000, Tiracorda cf 3000, Scaife 1b 0000, Witherow p 1000, Graham p 0000, Coudriet 2b 2100, B. Hahn rf 2000, Prestash rf 1110. Totals: 23-4-3-1.
Young Township—0
Kavalic lf 3010, Coleman p 3000, Stouts c 1000, Ross cf 2000, Buffone 3000, Brinl ss 3000, Felix 2b 3000, McCully rf 3010, Marino 1b 3000. Totals: 24-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 200 002 0—4 3 1
Young Twp. 000 000 0—0 2 2
Errors—White. Brinl 2. 2B—McCully. HBP—Ross. IBB—Kitko. CS—Scaife.
WP—Kitko. LP—Buffone.
Sunday’s Game
Philipsburg—2
Kephart lf 3000, White ss 3020, N. Gustkey c 3111, Kitko dh 3000, Graham p 0000, Witherow p-3b 0000, C. Hahn 3b-p 2110, Tiracorda cf 2010, Scaife 1b 3000, Coudriet 2b 3011, Prestash rf 3000, B. Hahn rf 0000. Totals: 25-2-6-2.
St. Michael—3
Miko p 3000, Rearick cf 2110, Bearjar 1b 3111, Scarton 3b 3110, Kreger rf 3021, Orris ss 3000, Kundrod lf 2000, Irwin c 2000, Forcellini 2b 1000. Totals: 22-3-5-2.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 110 000 0—2 6 1
St. Michael 000 003 x—3 5 0
DP—St. Michael. Errors—Scaife. 2B—White, C. Hahn. HR—N. Gustkey (solo, 1st). SAC—Tiracorda. HBP—Rearick, Forcellini.
WP—Miko. LP—C. Hahn.