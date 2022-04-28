PHILIPSBURG — Colby Hahn hit a double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Parker White and give the Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team the walkoff win against Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
The Mounties tied the game on a solo homer by Jeremy Whitehead with two outs in the seventh.
White doubled and moved to third on a balk before being doubled home by Hahn.
White also picked up the win, tossing one inning of relief for Hahn, who started the game.
Hahn threw six innings, allowing just four hits and one earned run while fanning five Eagle batters.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 7-3 overall and 7-2 in the Mountain League. The Mounties play at State College on Saturday at noon.
Bald Eagle Area—2
Burns ss 2110, Gavlock 2b 4011, Vaughn rf 3001, Heverly 1b 3000, Bisel dh 3000, Serb lf 3000, Kresovich 3b 3010, Koleno c 2110, Watkins cf 3000, Coakley p 0000. Totals: 26-2-4-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola—3
Gustkey c 4011, Coudriet 2b 4000, Whitehead dh 3121, White ss-p 4110, C. Hahn p-3b 4011, Meersand 3b-ss 3000, B. Hahn rf 3110, DeSimone cf 2010, Scaife 1b 2000, Massung, Prestash lf 0000. Totals: 29-3-7-3.
Score by Innings
Bald Eagle Area 100 010 0—2 4 2
P-O 000 100 2—3 7 2
Errors—Burns, Kresovich. Coudriet, C. Hahn. LOB—Bald Eagle Area 6, Philipsburg-Osceola 8. 2B—C. Hahn, White, Whitehead. HR—Whitehead (solo, 7th). HBP—Scaife (by Coakley). SB—DeSimone. PO—Kresovich. Balk—Coakley 2. WP—White.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Coakley—6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: C. Hahn—6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. White—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—White (1-1). LP—Coakley.