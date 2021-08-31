PHILIPSBURG — After a record-breaking season, the Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team has its sights set on gold this year.
The Lady Mounties made it all the way to the PIAA Class AA championship match, where they fell in four sets to Trinity.
“Normally I give conservative responses to questions about team goals, but honestly, being as close as we were last year, this team has only one accomplishment that they will be satisfied with this season and that is winning a state championship,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg.
The Lady Mounties return 11 letterwinners for the 2021 season, including all of their starters.
That includes Progressland Player of the Year Reese Hazelton, who finished her freshman year with 481 kills, 292 digs and 32 blocks. She had a 94 percent serving percentage with 173 service points and 56 aces.
“She had a setback during club volleyball season, but I think it could actually end up making her a better player in the long run,” Eckberg said. “In working her way back, she has developed some additional shots to her arsenal. Her court vision has improved. She has the ability to make the game look easy at times. She has also put in a lot of extra time getting physically stronger. She looks the part.”
The Mounties also welcome back Kalista Butler, who is in her fourth year as the team’s setter. Butler, who is a three time Progressland all-star, went over the 1,000 assist mark as a sophomore and will likely surpass 2,000 this season. She finished the season with 738 assists as a junior and will be key to the team’s success again this year.
“KB’s going to hate me for saying this, but she is a warrior,” Eckberg said. “She’s plays a thousand miles an hour and often through pain. Without a doubt, she has been our engine. She works on her game year round. She has been so dedicated to the sport and our program. She can set any ball we ask. This has allowed us to do things offensively that we haven’t been able to do in past years.”
Also returning are 2020 Progressland first team all-star Janey Johnson, and second teamers London Cutler, Paige Jarrett and Jayden Perks.
Seniors Isabella Curtorillo, Olivia Curtorillo, Abby Lumadue and Josie Tekely, along with junior Starcia Bainey also lettered in 2020.
“We are hoping that our letterwinners are prepared to take the experience that they gained from their playoff run last year and use it to their advantage by demonstrating the confidence and leadership that it will take to have another successful season,” said Eckberg.
The Lady Mounties have continued to put in the work to be one of the top teams in the state and Eckberg said that the team can not dwell on the past success.
“One thing that we’ve been focusing on has been that we can’t be the same team as last year,” he said. “We need to be better because we have very high goals and I think we garnered enough attention that we won’t be surprising anyone this year.
“We’ve added some really tough tournaments at Wilson High School and the State College Invitational. Many of the best teams in the state in each classification level are going to be at these tournaments.”
One side effect of the success at the state level has been a slight numbers increase on the roster.
There are a total of 27 girls on the roster, including eight sophomores.
“It’s challenging, but a good problem to have,” said Eckberg. “Our middle school coach, Amber Gisewhite, has done a really nice job of keeping kids interested in volleyball during their 7th and 8th grade years.
“We have staggered our practice start times so that both the JV and Varsity teams can have the full gym to themselves for a portion of their practice. It seems to be working well.”
Philipsburg-Osceola had just one senior last season in CeCe Hite. Eckberg said replacing her will be hard, but he feels he has players up to the challenge.
“Abby Lumadue has really had a good offseason and preseason,” he said. “She and Jayden Perks will be our middle hitters this year. And Starcia Bainey has really worked hard on her game. She can hit from any position and will give us some depth across the front row.”
And despite all of the success last season, Eckberg said the team always has room to improve.
“We think we have a pretty solid foundation,” he said. “The kids probably get tired of me being picky, but there are always things that can be improved. I want to serve with more velocity than we did last year. We are serving harder at each other in practice, which also makes our passing better.
“Offensively, we want to have three or four hitting options every time the ball comes to our side of the net.”
And, Eckberg hopes that his team’s experience will carry them the distance this season.
“These seniors have been playing together since 5th and 6th grade,” he said. “We have a lot of really good individual players, but we have an even better “team.” And of course, having Reese’s height in the front row gives us an option that not many other teams have.”
Chelsey Markel will return as Eckberg’s assistant with volunteer Mandy Lumadue also helping.
Philipsburg-Osceola opens the season on Sept. 9 at Tyrone.
Roster
Seniors
*Kalista Butler, *Isabella Curtorillo, *Olivia Curtorillo, *London Cutler, *Paige Jarrett, *Janey Johnson, *Abby Lumadue, *Jayden Perks, *Josie Tekely.
Juniors
*Starcia Bainey, Reagan Thorpe, Olivia Williamson.
Sophomores
Lauren Dugan, Sophie Graville, *Reese Hazelton, Annie Johnson, Maddy Lumadue, A.J. Romano, Ali Sankey, Lenora Levonick.
Freshmen
Alaina Bamat, Natalie Betz, Alayna Curtorillo, Ashley Faust, Megan Johnson, Madyson Malinich, Ella Wallace.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
9—at Tyrone. 11—at Wilson Tournament, 8:30 a.m. 13—at Bellefonte. 14—Hollidaysburg. 21—Penns Valley. 23—Bald Eagle Area. 28—at Huntingdon. 30—at Clearfield.
October
5—Tyrone. 7—at Hollidaysburg. 9—at State College Tournament, 8 a.m. 12—Bellefonte. 14—at Penns Valley. 19—at Bald Eagle Area. 21—Huntingdon. 23—at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Tournament, TBA. 26—Clearfield.
All matches begin at 7:15 p.m.