PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team scored a goal 1:13 into the game, then made it hold up as they shut out Tyrone 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Mounties’ Madison Vaughn scored off an assist from Schenley Farrell at the beginning of the first half.
P-O’ goalie Kinley Bender made 11 stops on the night.
“The team fought hard until the very end and our hard work has been showing in recent games,” Lady Mountie head coach Joe Matson said. “I think the future is bright for this team and the second half of our season should be exciting.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 3-7 overall and 2-7 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties host Moshannon Valley on Saturday.
Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Tyrone 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Madison Vaughn, PO, (Schenley Farrell), 1:13.
Corner kicks: Tyrone 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 3.