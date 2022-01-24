TYRONE — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jeremy Whitehead hit two free throws with just over seven seconds left on the clock to help seal a 53-45 victory over host Tyrone on Monday night.
The Mounties held the Eagles to just seven points in the fourth quarter and 13 total in the second half.
Whitehead led the Mounties, which found themselves down 20-12 after the first quarter, with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He was also 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
Teammate Nick Johnson added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Oliver Harpster and Jake DeSimone were scored in double figures, with 11 and 10 respectively.
“Tonight we learned a valuable lesson,” said P-O head coach T.J. Anderson. “It’s that hard work pays off. The kids bought into our program and now they are starting to see the difference. They had to change something mentally and physically since Tyrone has beaten us 29 straight times.
“They must continue to believe in their goals. This was a win for our community.”
Tyrone (11-5 overall and 7-3 in the Mountain League) defeated Philipsburg-Osceola at home 54-45 on Dec. 20.
The Mounties improved to 8-4 overall and 3-4 in league play. Philipsburg-Osceola travels to Moshannon Valley on Wednesday night for a non-league matchup.
Philipsburg-Osceola—52
Harpster 2 6-8 11, Johnson 5 0-2 10, Doyle 2 0-2 4, DeSimone 4 1-2 10, Whitehead 5 4-4 16, C. Hahn 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 12-20 52.
Tyrone—45
Lang 3 0-0 8, Rhoades 2 3-4 9, DeHaas 3 0-0 8, Gampe 3 1-3 7, Legars 1 1-1 3, Gwinn 4 2-2 10, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ronan 0 0-0 0, Walk 0 0-0 0, Crowell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-10 45.
Three-pointers: Harpster, DeSimone, Whitehead 2. Lang 2, Rhoades 2, DeHaas 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 7 14 15 16—52
Tyrone 20 12 6 7—45