HUNTINGDON — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team upended host Huntingdon on Thursday 5-3 for their first win of the season.
Lily Warlow had a hat trick for the Lady Mounties, who were playing shorthanded due to injuries and illness.
“The girls could have had a let down today with all that’s happened to them this week,” said P-O head coach Joe Matson. “But they didn’t and they should take pride in what they accomplished tonight. I truly believe this is a sign of more victories to come.”
Warlow scored the games first two goals, giving the Lady Mounties a 2-0 halftime lead.
Huntingdon closed to 2-1 early in the second half and the teams traded goals the rest of the game.
A goal by Warlow off an assist from Schenley Farrell gave P-O a 3-1 advantage, while Khendyl Sharrer scored off another Farrell helper to make it 4-2.
After the Lady Bearcats closed to 4-3 Farrell scored with just under four minutes to play to set the final.
The Lady Mounties’ Paige Rishel had 15 saves.
P-O improved to 1-3 overall. The Lady Mounties host Penns Valley on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola 5,
Huntingdon 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Lily Warlow, PO, 14:24.
2. Warlow, PO, 38:07.
Second Half
3. E. Haffey, H, 45:14
4. Warlow, PO, (Schenley Farrell), 46:30.
5. Laurer, H, 58:40.
6. Khendyl Sharrer, PO, (Farrell), 61:52.
7. Haffey, H, 70:58.
8. Farrell, PO. 76:18.