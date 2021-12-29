PHILIPSBURG — Jake DeSimone scored 23 as the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team upended Curwensville 74-35 on Wednesday night at the Philipsburg-Osceola ICC/Mountain League Challenge Tournament.
Jeremy Whitehead added 12 points, while Nick Johnson and Tristan Doyle each had 10 points.
Ty Terry led the Tide with 10 points.
With the win, the Mounties assured the Mountain League of an undefeated record over the two-day tourney.
Whitehead was named the overall Tournament MVP, while Oliver Harpster was tabbed as the Defensive MVP.
Jake DeSimone was named to the all-tournament team, along with Curwensville’s Terry.
The Tide’s Danny McGarry garnered the Sportsmanship Award.
Curwensville dropped to 2-4 overall. The Tide travel to Bellwood-Antis on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 4-2 overall. The Mounties host Huntingdon on Monday.
Curwensville—35
Wassil 0 0-0 0, Terry 4 0-0 10, Luzier 0 0-0 0, Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 2-2 4, Swanson 1 0-0 2, Fleming 0 0-0 0, English 3 2-2 8, Holland 0 0-0 0, Condon 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Colton 1 0-0 2, Wood 1 4-6 6, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-12 35.
Philipsburg-Osceola—74
Harpster 3 -00 7, Johnson 5 1-3 11, Doyle 5 1-3 11, DeSimone 9 4-4 23, Whitehead 6 0-3 12, Matson 1 0-0 2, C. Hahn 1 0-0 2, Snyder 2 0-0 4, Mason 1 0-0 2, Peterson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 7-13 74.
Three-pointers: Terry 2. Harpster, DeSimone.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 2 15 13 5—35
P-O 17 27 16 14—74