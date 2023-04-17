PHILIPSBURG — It was not a fine day to play baseball at the Don Womer Baseball Complex on Monday as Philipsburg-Osceola hosted Clearfield.
Besides the cold temperatures, the occasional rain and fierce wind, the overcast sky made it a nightmare for both schools’ outfielders.
In the end, it was the Mounties who took advantage, scoring four runs in the first inning en route to a 10-5 victory over the Bison.
“Our offense has been good all year,” said P-O head coach Doug Sankey. “We seem to be getting on early and doing good early. Ben finally broke out and had a big game for us. But the top of the order has been producing all year.
“It was tough today, so to get out early was definitely a bonus.”
The Mounties started things off with an out, but a single by Jake DeSimone and back-to-back walks to TJ Wildman and Parker Lamb loaded the bases.
An RBI single by Denny Prestash on a ball that a wind gust grabbed, leaving Clearfield left fielder Will Domico no choice but to dive for it. The ball was in Domico’s glove until he crashed to the ground, allowing a run to score.
After Bison starter Hunter Rumsky got a strikeout, the exact same fly ball scenario played out again, this time in center field, as Morgen Billotte tried to dive for another ball that got blown around.
The ball dropped in for a bases-clearing double for Jamey Massung to make it 4-0 P-O.
Rumsky got out of the frame with a strikeout to end the threat.
“Jamey had that big hit there and it sure was a big hit for us,” said Sankey. “It was just a tough day out there in the outfield for sure. I was just glad we got ahead and won.”
Clearfield got a run back in the top of the second, as Christian Welker drew a walk before being plated on a error to cut the score to 4-1.
Philipsburg-Osceola added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning, as this time the bottom half of the lineup contributed to the offense.
Prestash singled, while Gavin Emigh reached on a walk. Massung reached on an error, before a fielder’s choice plated Prestash. An error brought Emigh around and Massung was plated on an RBI double by Gustkey to increase the lead to 7-1.
Clearfield scored two runs in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 7-3 thanks to an RBI single from Hayvin Bumbarger and an RBI fielder’s choice by Welker.
Only one of the runs was charged to Yoder, who exited after walking the leadoff batter in the frame.
Parker Scaife came on in relief and eventually got out of the inning with a flyout and two grounders.
“Everything was going south in a hurry,” said Bison head coach Sid Lansberry. “We were down 7-1 and it looked like it might snowball. But we made them work to beat us. We didn’t just lay down and quit, which is a good sign, because we have a lot of young kids.”
P-O scored two runs of its own in the bottom half of the fifth, as Wildman had an RBI single and Prestash added an RBI grounder to make it 9-3.
The Mounties added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Gustkey to set the final at 10-5.
Yoder earned the win, going four-plus innings and allowing just one earned run on two hits and five walks. He also struck out six.
Scaife garnered the three-inning save.
“He’s got great stuff and he is just going to get better as he learns little things,” said Sankey of Yoder. “It was cold out there and he was pitching with sleeves. He also walked the bases-loaded, little things like that.
“Scaife came in and pitched well. He throws strikes and pounds the zone.”
Rumsky took the loss.
The Bison ended the day with nine hits and five runs, something Lansberry said he was proud of.
“We had two balls in the first inning that we would normally catch, and we didn’t,” he said. “Then we made a mistake by throwing that double play ball away.
“Other than that, we came back and made a competitive game of it. I’m proud of them.”
Clearfield fell to 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Bellefonte on Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Huntingdon on Thursday.
Clearfield—5
Bloom c 4110, Lopez ss 2211, Billotte cf 4121, Mikesell cf 0000, Rumsky p-2b 4010, Domico lf 4010, Wellker dh-p 3111, Patrick 2b 0000, Mays p 0000, Bumbarger 1b 3021, Kushner rf 0000, Irvin ph 1000, Quick 3b 2000. Totals: 28-5-9-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola—10
Gustkey c 5142, DeSimone cf 3220, Wildman dh 3111, Ivicic pr 0000, Harpster pr 0000, Yoder p 0000, Scaife p 0000, Lamb ss 3100, Prestash lf 4231, Emigh rf 2100, Massung 1b 4113, Minarchick 3b 4020, McDonald 2b 4102. Totals: 32-10-13-9.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 010 022 0— 5 9 2
P-O 403 021 x—10 13 1
Errors—Lopez 2. Minarchick. LOB—Clearfield 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 11. DP—Clearfield 1, Philipsburg-Osceola 2. 2B—Billotte. Gustkey, Massung, Prestash. 3B—Bloom. SB—Domico. DeSimone, Gustkey, McDonald. HBP—DeSimone (by Mays).
Pitching
Clearfield: Rumsky—2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Mays—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Welker—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Yoder—4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO. Scaife—3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Yoder (2-0). LP—Rumsky. Sv—Scaife.