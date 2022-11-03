PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team has struggled with slow starts this season.
That proved true once again on Thursday night as the top-seeded Lady Mounties hosted Bellwood-Antis in the District 6 Class AA semifinals.
The Lady Blue Devils broke out to a 7-2 lead to start the match, before P-O stormed back to take the 25-18 victory and eventually the 25-15, 25-10 sweep.
The Lady Mounties have not played Bellwood-Antis, and all of their scouting consisted of watching some video on Wednesday.
“You can’t speed or height on video,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “And they were athletic. They came out firing and getting their swings. When you stay aggressive, good things happen, and they proved that.
“It got us a little rattled, and we got down 7-2 to start.
“But after the match, we talked about the way the momentum shifted and the way we finished was so different. Just being able to play through the adversity makes you stronger in the end.”
A big service run from Reese Hazelton gave the Lady Mounties a 10-7 lead, one the wouldn’t relinquish.
Hazelton had seven of her 11 service points in the first set.
Bellwood-Antis got a two-point run from Lydia Worthing to cut it to 21-18, but a hitting error gave P-O a sideout and sent Lauren Dugan to the service line.
Dugan served up the final three points, including an ace on the game-winner to give the Lady Mounties a 25-18 victory.
Philipsburg-Osceola went back and forth with Bellwood to start the second set, before a three-point run from Maddy Lumadue gave the hosts a 14-8 lead.
Lumadue, who rotates with Natalie Betz at setter, was able to get the ball off to Sophie Granville and Megan Johnson for kills in during the run.
“We get better at setting as the match goes on,” said Eckberg. “You can see it, because they relax. Both setters have said they start a little tight and they are afraid to do too much. By doing that, you aren’t doing enough. You are afraid to make that mistake and get tense and tight. But as the match wore on, you could see them relaxing and getting the ball out.”
Bellwood-Antis got some good net play from Worthing and Johanna Heckman in the game, but struggled to put down the amount of kills Hazelton and her fellow hitters combined for.
Worthing had seven kills, while Heckman had two. Bellwood-Antis’ Addalyn Turek had three kills.
“We had to adjust because they (Bellwood) were taking their swings at the ball and we played some good defense,” said Eckberg. “You have to just grind out the points, knowing when to swing and when not to.
“I think we limited our unforced errors in sets two and three quite a bit. We grinded out the points and got to the point where we could get the ball to Reese or Sophie or the hitters and those things will take care of themselves.”
Philipsburg-Osceola wore the Lady Blue Devils down in the second set, going on to win 25-15.
Hazelton had nine of her 20 kills in the second set, while Ava Ropert had two kills.
The third set was all Philipsburg-Osceola, which dictated the offense and kept Bellwood-Antis out of system most of the set.
Two big runs from Lumadue and Granville had the Lady Mounties up 24-8 before the crowd could blink.
Lumadue had seven points in the span, while Granville had seven, including three aces.
P-O went on to win 25-10.
Hazelton finished the night with 15 digs to go along with her 20 kills and 11 service points.
Granville added 10 service points, seven digs, four kills and two blocks.
Lumadue netted 15 assists and 11 service points, while Dugan had nine digs and eight service points.
Betz added 15 assists, while Ropert had four kills and Megan Johnson had three.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 16-1 overall.
The Lady Mounties play Tyrone on Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse, directly after the West Branch/Homer-Center match, at 2 p.m.