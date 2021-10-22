The Philipsburg-Osceola football team fell on a late touchdown off an interception when they played Penns Valley on Sept. 17.
This time the Rams didn’t keep it close.
Penns Valley scored on its first two possessions and didn’t look back, taking the 40-14 victory on Senior Night at Mountaineer Stadium.
Ram quarterback Jackson Romig threw two touchdown passes early to make it 13-0.
The first was a 50-yard pass to Miles Brooks, while the second was a 7-yard yarder to Brooks.
Penns Valley missed the extra point, but led 13-0 with 5:17 to play in the first quarter.
The Mounties struggled to move the ball early, punting on its first two possessions.
Philipsburg-Osceola did make a stop at their own 38, but the Rams elected to punt with Romig pooch kicking it to the Mountie 6.
Pinned in their own end, things started off well enough for the Mounties, who got a 19-yard run from Levi Hughes.
But a false start penalty ruined the momentum and they were forced to punt again just a few minutes into the second quarter.
Penns Valley needed just two plays to get back on the scoreboard, highlighted by a 61-yard run from Ty Watson to paydirt.
The kick failed again, making it 19-0 Rams with 8:06 left in the first half.
Penns Valley’s defense allowed just four yards on the Mounties’ next possession and P-O was forced to punt once again.
The Rams got the ball at the P-O 34 after a nice punt return, and converted against just three plays later.
Romig hooked up with John Meyer for a 25-yard score. Watson took over the kicking duties and made the PAT, extending the Rams’ lead to 26-0 with 5:14 to play in the first half.
After the teams traded punts, Philipsburg-Osceola was once again pinned down in its own end at the 18.
A fumble on the hand off resulted in a Penns Valley recovery, setting the Rams up at the 14.
Watson took in his second score of the night, this time from 1-yard out. He also added the PAT, making it 33-0 with 38.5 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Mounties got the ball to open the second half and picked up a first down, but turned the ball over on downs.
Penns Valley took over at its own 45, and Romig hooked up with Brooks on the first play of the drive for 38 yards. A personal foul penalty at the end of the play put the ball at the Mountie 9.
Tanner Ilgen punched in a 1-yard score and Wilson added his third PAT of the night to start the Mercy Rule clock with a 40-0 lead.
Philipsburg-Osceola moved the ball down the field on its next possession, as Andrew Faust, Matt Martin and Levi Hughes all had runs of 9 yards or more.
Ben Gustkey hooked up with Nick Johnson for a 33-yard score. Johnson went up in the air with a Penns Valley defender and the two fought for possession of the ball for almost three yards, before Johnson broke free in the end zone for the score.
Carson Long added the PAT to cut the score to 40-7.
Philipsburg-Osceola got on the board one more time as Faust plowed into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. Long booted his second extra point of the night to set the final at 40-14.
Faust finished the game with 14 carries and 118 yards. Hughes ran for 69 yards on 13 carries, while Martin had 50 yards on eight carries.
Gustkey completed four passes for 65 yards.
Penns Valley was led by Watson, who had 159 yards on 14 carries. He also had two receptions for 23 yards.
Brooks ended the night with 95 yards on four catches, while Romig finished 10-of-13 for 189 yards.
The Rams improved to 5-4 overall.
Philipsburg-Osceola (2-8) travel to Ridgway next Friday to finish out the season.