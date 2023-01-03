PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team was topped by visiting Huntingdon on Tuesday 34-14.

Emily Gustkey led the Lady Mounties with seven points.

Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-4 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties travel to Penns Valley on Friday.

Huntingdon—34

Fiscus 5 0-0 10, Patrick 1 0-0 2, Borger 4 2-3 11, Guisler 4 1-2 9, Querry 0 0-0 0, Lynn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-5 34.

Philipsburg-Osceola—14

Warlow 0 0-0 0, Malinich 0 0-0 0, Gustkey 3 0-2 7, Sharrer 1 0-2 2, Thorp 0 0-2 0, Potter 1 0-0 3, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Wood 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 1 0-0 2, Hughes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 0-6 14.

Three-pointers: Borger. Gustkey, Potter.

Score by Quarters

Huntingdon 10 8 11 5—34

P-O 5 5 0 4—14

