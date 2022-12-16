PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola made a fourth quarter rally down by nine, but fell just short against Bald Eagle Area 45-43 on Friday night.
Nick Johnson led the Mounties with 15 points, while Oliver Harpster added 13.
Jake DeSimone tallied 10.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Tyrone on Monday.
Bald Eagle Area—45
Burns 3 4-7 10, Thompson 3 0-0 7, Sefirt 3 1-2 8, Williams 3 1-7 7, Angellotti 2 1-4 5, Serb 0 2-2 2, Jodon 3 0-2 6. Totals: 17 9-22 45.
Philipsburg-Osceola—43
Harpster 4 4-5 13, DeSimone 4 2-2 10, Johnson 7 1-3 15, Mason 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-0 3, Hahn 0 0-0 0, Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-10 43.
Three-pointers: Thompson, Sefirt. Harpster, Peterson.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle 12 8 10 15—45
P-O 8 6 10 19—43