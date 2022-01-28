HUNTINGDON — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team upended Huntingdon 57-42 on Friday night.
The Mounties were led by Nick Johnson, who had 19 points. Jake DeSimone had 11 for P-O.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 10-4 overall and 5-4 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Clearfield this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola—57
Harpster 3 2-5 8, Johnson 6 7-8 19, Doyle 3 0-0 6, DeSimone 3 4-5 11, Whitehead 3 0-0 8, C. Hahn 1 0-0 2, Philippi 0 0-0 0, B. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-0 0, Peterson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 13-19 57.
Huntingdon—42
Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Bryson 2 0-0 5, Rigby 3 0-0 8, Wiser 1 0-0 3, Cooper 8 2-4 19, Moore 1 0-0 2, Ehresman 0 0-0 0, Henney 1 0-0 3, Hollibaugh 0 0-0 0, Norris 0 0- 00, Schneider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-4 42.
Three-pointers: DeSimone, Whitehead 2. Bryson, Rigby 2, Wiser, Cooper, Henney.
Score by Quarters
P-O 14 14 20 9—57
Huntingdon 13 15 4 10—42