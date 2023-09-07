PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team upended Hollidaysburg in four sets on Thursday night.
The Lady Mounties dropped the first set 26-24, but rallied to win 25-16, 26-24 and 25-20.
Reese Hazelton led P-O with 23 kills, 19 digs and 13 service points. Annie Johnson had 19 digs, while Ava Ropert netted five kills and three blocks.
Maddy Lumadue had 16 assists, while Natalie Betz added 15.
Sophie Granville had four blocks.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 4-0 overall. The Lady Mounties travel to the Wilson Tournament on Saturday.