TYRONE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team was toppled by Tyrone 60-17 on Tuesday night.
Khendyl Sharrer had 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Lady Mounties.
P-O dropped to 2-2 overall. The Lady Mounties play West Branch on Dec. 28 at the West Branch Christmas Tournament.
Philipsburg-Osceola—17
Warlow 0 0-0 0, Sharrer 3 4-8 10, Potter 1 0-0 2, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Malinich 1 0-0 3, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramage 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4-8 17.
Tyrone—60
Lewis 1 0-0 2, Ramsey 2 0-0 6, Weston 1 0-0 2, Getz 4 0-0 10, Parker 6 0-1 13, Corl 2 0-0 4, Gibbons 4 0-0 8, Greene 0 0-2 0, Paul 3 0-0 9, Eades 0 0-0 0, Shaw 2 0-0 6. Totals: 25 0-3 60.
Three-pointers: Malinich. Ramsey 2, Getz 2, Parker, Paul 3, Shaw 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 4 2 6 5—17
Tyrone 21 19 10 10—60