CRESSON — It couldn’t have been a better start for Philipsburg-Osceola on their first drive of the game.
They moved the ball smoothly, and even recorded a couple of first downs into the red zone.
But one jumped route and series of unfortunate events – including giving Penn Cambria short fields — led the Mounties to a rough Friday night.
The Panthers cashed in on the limited real estate to cover and their defense was too much as they clobbered P-O, 34-3, at the Penn Cambria Athletic Field.
“The route wasn’t as crisp as we normally would run that,” P-O coach Jeff Vroman said of how the play developed. “(McDermott) made a nice play. We had some momentum there. That was a huge turning point.”
Their nightmare of a first half began with a Carter McDermott pick-6 that he took 89-yards down the field for the game’s first score.
“Our defensive staff did a great job all week putting him in position, and he did exactly what he is coached to do,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “He made a play, and you see how explosive he is.”
Following a three-and-out, Penn Cambria struck again three players later as Brady Jones found Gavin Harrold in stride to put the home team ahead 14-0.
Thomas Plunkett capped off the first quarter explosion on a 15-yard run following a Mountie fumble which finished off a 21-0 first quarter.
Moving ahead to the second with the ball around midfield as Mason Mento racked up a 25-yard gain. Jones finished that drive off with a score to make it 28-0.
The Mounties were rewarded with a field goal coming up on the break as Carson Long put one through the uprights from 30 yards out.
The Panther defense held the Mounties -19 yards rushing on 32 attempts and forced three turnovers.
There are some aspects that make that score look deceptive as the Panthers recorded 12 first downs to the Mounties 10. Philipsburg also was about even in passing yards outgaining the Panthers 139-132.
“After about the first quarter, they didn’t really move the ball much,” Vroman said. “When you’re playing a short field, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing. If you have only 40 yards to go, that’s tough to defend each and every series.”
“There were many times in the football game our defense did what we wanted them to do. I don’t know how times we were (in the red zone), we couldn’t punch it in.”
Philipsburg-Osceola now looks for redemption next Friday as they make the trip to Clearfield.